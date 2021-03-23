Football Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 39, would like to wipe zero out of his World Cup stats

The Swedish star player is returning to his national team shirt after a break of almost five years.

Swedish the national football team is preparing with high hopes for the World Cup qualifiers and the summer European Championships.

A renowned veteran has also been helped Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The star player has the powers to save, even though he is 39 years old.

Ibrahimovic feels so refreshed that he is already thinking about the World Cup finals to be played in Qatar next year.

“Yes. I’m involved in, if I can just as well then as it is now, “confirms Ibrahimovic World Cup dreams.

“I will continue plenty of work, but all is, of course, stick to it, what kind of physical shape I have during the event. It will decide the sequel. ”

Ibrahimovic would be already 41 at the time of the World Cup. Of course, participation also depends on whether the Swedish national team survives the qualifiers.

Of course, Ibrahimovic has no doubt that he will still fit into the national team and whether he will be a confirmation of the team.

The Qatar tournament also talks about human rights, as the construction of the race has already claimed numerous lives.

The human rights organization Amnesty last Monday patrolled the International Football Association to monitor the working conditions of foreigners in the World Cup buildings more closely.

In Norway, a boycott of the World Cup has even been proposed. Ibrahimovic does not warm up to the idea.

“A football player wants nothing more than to play in the World Cup,” Ibrahimovic emphasizes.

“Players are often remembered through the achievements of the World Cup and European Championships. I myself still lack a goal from the World Cup finals, and I would like to clean it up from zero in my stats. I leave everything else to other people and trust them. ”

National team head coach Janne Andersson supported Ibrahimovic’s position.

“The Swedish federation has chosen the path of dialogue instead of a boycott, and I support that line in my mission. I am a coach, and Zlatan to play. In this situation, we want to get to the World Cup above all else, ”Andersson points out.

Of course, Andersson also supports the idea of ​​improving working conditions in Qatar.

“At the same time, of course, it must be said that it is damn wrong for people to have to risk their lives at work. That is reprehensible, ”Andersson continues.

Ibrahimovic is returning to the national team and at the same time negotiating a one-year extension contract with AC Milan. The Swedish star says that he enjoys the company perfectly.

“When I’m out of it the day players in the group, it feels like a day without two sons,” Ibrahimovic praises the atmosphere.

“We have such a relationship, and the team succeeds precisely because of the team spirit. I want to continue in the company and develop even better. ”

Ibrahimovic says his position on the team is now different from earlier in his career.

“Before, clubs just bought star players here and there. Now we have a development project, I get to work with young players and I try to keep up with the pace. Sometimes I have a feeling that everyone is waiting for me in the room, and then they wait for Zlatan to tell me how to act, ”Ibrahimovic continues.

On Thursday, Ibrahimovic will become the oldest player in Swedish men’s national football team history if he gets on the field in the World Cup qualifiers against Georgia. The last time he wore a Swedish national team shirt in the European Championship finals 2016.