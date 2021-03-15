Football Zidane opened the door to Ronaldo’s Real return: “It’s possible”

Ronaldo played for Real Madrid until 2018.

French football coach Zinedine Zidane opened the door on Monday Cristiano Ronaldon return to Real Madrid. Zidane commented to Sky Italy on rumors that Portuguese star Ronaldo could return to his ex-club after this season.

“It is possible. We know him and what all he has done in Real. However, he is still a Juventus player, and we have to respect both him and the company, ”Zidane said.

“Let’s see” what happens in the future.

According to Spanish data, Ronaldo himself would be willing to return to Real, where he played from 2009 to 2018. In Real, Ronaldo won the Champions League Four and the Spanish Championship twice, among other things.

Ronaldo moved from Real to Juventus in Italian Serie A for € 100 million.