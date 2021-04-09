Football Zidane hopes that Messi and Ramos will still play many El Clásico matches – “Let the Mess stay in Barca, he will do very well there!”

The contracts between Mess and Ramos are coming to an end in the summer, and the captains may no longer be seen in El Clásico.

Real Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane said on Friday that he hoped that Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos will not play their last matches in El Clásico this season. The futures of the FC Barcelona and Real Madrid captains are currently uncertain before meeting the La Liga giants.

Both players ’contracts are coming to an end at the end of the season, and Messi has yet to commit to a new deal with Barcelona after he tried to get out of the club last summer.

Zidane was asked if Saturday’s El Clásico capital is the last of the duo’s careers in the major Spanish clubs?

“I hope not,” he replied.

“Sergio not playing tomorrow. It’s a shame, but I really hope he stays with me, ”the French coach said of the 35-year-old captain, who is on the sidelines of the Spanish league’s giant clubs due to injury.

Zidane also said he hoped Messi would stay in Barca because it would be best for Spanish football.

“Let the Mess stay in Barca, he’s doing really well there!”

Barca and reigning champion Real Madrid are both chasing league top Atlético Madrid, who lost to Seville last Sunday and let their rivals in touch.

Madrid is three points behind his local rival, and Barca is one point closer to Atlético. Either victory on Saturday would push Atlético to the top for the first time since December. Atlético has since lost its lead, which peaked at 10 points in February.

Zidane’s team was in a convincing stroke during the week when it won 3-1 of Liverpool at home in the Champions League. Zidane assured of his team’s ability to fight for the Spanish championship.

“We’ve been very good lately. Not only have we been good with the ball, but we have also improved our defense. No matter what we’ve been doing lately, we need to play well on Saturday. ”