Football | Zero games, starting passes from the World Cup and a doping cart – this is Manchester United’s star acquisition

Goalkeeper André Onana is moving from Milan to Manchester.

Football Manchester United, who play in the English Premier League, have joined Internazionale, i.e. Inter Milan, for a goalkeeper André Onanan of the transfer amount, the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC and sports media The Athletic tell.

United will pay the Cameroonian Onana a compensation of 51 million euros, which can increase by another four million to 55 million euros with various add-ons.

Onana moved to Inter last summer on a free transfer and signed a five-year contract with the club.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper replaces United’s long-time number one striker David de Geanwhose contract ended last season.

United’s Dutch coach Erik ten Hag is already a familiar man to Onana, as the Cameroonian played under ten Hag in Ajax before his transfer to Inter.

André Onana likes to participate in the game with his feet as well.

Onana left his childhood home at an early age to join his role model Samuel Eto’on to the academy. The journey continued to FC Barcelona’s academy at La Masia when he was only 14 years old.

As Ajax’s number one keeper, Onana already saved in her twenties. He gave a doping sample containing the prohibited furosemide in October 2020 and received a one-year ban from competition in February of the following year.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) shortened the ban to nine months. Onana claimed that she got furosemide, which belongs to diuretics, from her wife’s medicine pill, which she accidentally took instead of paracetamol.

Onana, who debuted in the Cameroon national team in May 2016, was sent home from Qatar at the end of last year in the middle of the first group of the World Cup.

Onana, who went to the games as his country’s number one goalkeeper, played in a losing opening match against Switzerland and then had an argument with the head coach by Rigobert Song with.

André Onana went home from the World Cup in Qatar after the Switzerland match after arguing with Cameroon coach Rigobert Song. Song wanted a less risky way of playing from him, Onana, on the other hand, wanted more responsibility on the ball. See also Second homes | This is what a vacation home in Tampere looks like with 800 square meters, a wine cellar, a billiards room and seven toilets

The Athletic says that Song had hoped for a more conservative and less risky way of playing from his goalkeeper, who is known for his bold ball game.

Onana felt he should be given more responsibility at quarterback because he felt he was technically better than most of the defenders on the team.

According to The Athletic, the coach and star goalkeeper also had disagreements about which players should be in Cameroon’s starting line-up.

Goalkeeper under Christmas told On his Twitter account, that his national team career was over.

“Every story, no matter how beautiful it is, has to end. My story in the Cameroon national team has come to an end,” the goalkeeper reasoned.

André Onana shone for years in Ajax’s goal.

In spring Onana saved Inter to the Champions League final and the Italian Cup winner. In Holland, he won three championships with Ajax.

Inter played 13 matches in last season’s Champions League. Onana saved in all of them and kept a clean sheet no less than eight times.

“Onana fits perfectly with the way Inter play. He is an excellent goalkeeper,” the Manchester City captain Pep Guardiola boasted to the media before the final.

Guardiola, who already knew the goalkeeper from his Barcelona years, and Onana’s paths will cross again next season in the same city.

of The Athletic according to Onana’s contract is valid until the summer of 2028 and includes an option for one additional year. Contract negotiations were completed over the weekend.

Read more: Manchester City won the Champions League and completed their treble

Read more: The star player went home in the middle of the games – in the background, a fight in training

Read more: Ajax goalkeeper André Onana banned for one year for doping, said he accidentally took his wife’s medicine