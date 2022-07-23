Sunday, July 24, 2022
Football | Zarokostas’ overtime goal kept Haka’s streak alive at the expense of VPS

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 23, 2022
in World Europe
Haka has lost the last time in May.

Vaasa

Vaasa The football club had its first home win in this season’s football league on Saturday. VPS still led in the extra time of the second half with goals 3–2, but Valkeakoski Haka’s Greek leader Stavros Zarokostas brought the visitors level in the last minute.

The draw also ensured that Haka’s point streak stretched to six matches. The last time Valkeakoski’s team lost was in May.

“Looks like you have to score three goals in a game to get something out of it. At the end, we raised the risk level to maximum when there was nothing to lose. You have to be satisfied with Tasuri”, Haka’s head coach Teemu Tainio your sum.

Tete Yengi took VPS into the lead with his sharp shot already in the 4th minute of the game. Donaldo Ackan and Lee Erwin with goals, however, Haka turned the game in their favor before the game clock had exceeded half an hour. Erwin, who leads the goal exchange, has scored in five consecutive games.

VPS had few goals in the opening half, but the Vaasa team leveled even before the break, when the attacker Kalle Multanen finished the equalizer from a point. In the second half, Multanen put VPS in the lead with his second header of the night by Tyler Reid of concentration.

However, VPS’ home pain still didn’t ease, and seven home games have fattened the team’s points balance by only two points.

“We had chances to kill the game in the second half, and the victory would have tasted good. Yes, there was ridiculous defending in the last goal, you shouldn’t concede a goal like that in that situation”, VPS pilot Jussi Nuorela regretted.

