Football | Young Finns go abroad – possibly millions of euros in income go with them

The football market abroad is significantly larger than in Finland and the level of the game is tougher. That’s why many promising players leave domestic clubs and leagues.

Is not it’s a secret that the most talented Finnish football players leave Finland for the brighter limelight before long. Some go abroad already at a young age in pursuit of faster career development.

Pioneers have been among others Jari Litmanen and sami Hyypiä, whose career paths diverged abroad at a young age. “Litti” left MyPa for the Dutch Ajax at the age of 21, Hyyp at the age of 22 from the same club to the same country to Willem II.

Examples can also be found in recent history.

A popular site specializing in football transfers Transfermarkt according to the market values ​​of the players assessed, seven of the 25 most valuable Finns aged 23 or older play in Finland. Of them, only HJK’s Matti Peltola and Top Middle fit into the 17 most valuable.

Matti Peltola’s performances in HJK have been convincing, which has also promoted him to the national team.

In practice, the assessment of a player’s market value combines the current level and potential. For young players, most of the value is formed specifically by the estimated future level.

The prices listed on Transfermarkt are only estimates, but they give direction to the career path of the most promising young Finns: many of the top prospects go abroad at an early stage. This is also confirmed by an experienced player agent Sami Salonen.

“You can say that eight or nine out of ten young Finnish football players go abroad when they get a suitable opportunity,” says Salonen.

The most expensive out of the estimated 25 young Finns, 18 play abroad. Nordic clubs are represented by six players, in addition to which eight players play in England, Germany, Poland and Belgium.

The remaining four play in Cyprus, Portugal, Italy and France.

“In the past, several young Finns moved to England, but Brexit made it more difficult to go there. After that, many have gone to Italy, of course some of them have come back quickly,” says Salonen.

The graphic below shows the clubs of which countries and cities the promising Finns play for. The players are not ranked.

In Transfermarkt, Onni Valakari is rated as the most expensive Finnish player aged 23 or younger.

According to Salonen, especially male players born in 2001 traveled abroad from Finland.

“There are still not very many players leaving Finland, but significantly more than before. Back in the early 2000s, hardly anyone left,” he says.

Although moving abroad is often an important and necessary development step in the career of a top Finnish football player, it eats up a large slice of the transfer compensations potentially received by Finnish clubs with current practices.

As of 2018, the highest amount paid for a male soccer player who moved abroad from Finland under the age of 23 was 700,000 euros, which was I’m from Sadik and Lassi from Lapland. The stack of bills is small compared to other Nordic countries, because in the summer 2023 transfer window alone, a total of 11 players from Sweden, Norway and Denmark have been sold abroad for at least one million euros.

The most blatant examples of the harshness of the transfer market in terms of Finnish clubs in recent years have been those who left Finland in August 2018 Onni Valakari and Oliver Antman. Just before his 19th birthday, Valakari transferred from TPS to Tromso IL in Norway. At the age of 17, Antman changed Kakkonen IF Gnistan to Danish Nordsjaelland.

TPS and Gnistan received a total of 150,000 euros in transfer compensation from the duo. In reality, the total compensation may be higher, because not all clauses of the transfer agreement are public knowledge.

Today, Valakar, 23, is worth 1.5 million euros and 22-year-old Antman 700,000 euros, according to Transfermarkt. In practice, if the two were sold now, they would receive an estimated 2.05 million euros more than the Finnish clubs received.

It is clear, that even if Valakari were still playing in Finland, it would not be possible to sell him for 1.5 million euros. In addition, the young player would not necessarily have developed in the same way in his home country.

However, the comparison gives an indication of how much larger transfer sums Finnish clubs could potentially receive if players could be developed in their home country for a longer period of time.

According to Salonen, the reason behind the relatively low transfer compensation is especially tradition. Finland has not been successful in football, and not many players have moved abroad from us.

“Imaginations have a lot of influence. Even a Hungarian hockey player is not paid as much as a Finnish one, even if the level is the same,” Salonen compares.

The second reason is that Salonen raises the finances of the clubs. For example, clubs in Denmark and Sweden are in a much stronger financial position than in Finland.

“There, the clubs are able to say no to six-figure transfer fees. Finnish clubs rarely refuse even sums of 100,000–200,000 euros.”

Salonen there are two clear reasons why Finns want to leave Finland at a young age to develop abroad. The first is that in many countries the football market is significantly larger than in Finland.

“If you perform to your advantage there, the journey to move to the bigger leagues is significantly shorter than in Finland,” says Salonen.

Talented Finnish players usually move to clubs where they can train surrounded by world-class players every day. In addition, the matches are of a tougher standard than in Finland.

“The top players get a little too easy in Finland, because there are only a handful of tough games during the season,” says Salonen.

According to Salonen, there is also a third reason: young Finns do not get much playing time in their home country.

“An awful lot of 18-year-olds or younger don’t play in the Veikkausliiga,” says Salonen.

“I understand that the coaches are doing their job. They are not responsible for the development of Finnish football, only for the success of their own team. There should be some carrot to play with the youngsters, otherwise the playing spot will easily be taken by a more experienced foreigner.”

Apart from increasing the playing time of young people, Salonen cannot say how the difficult position of Finnish clubs in the transfer market could be improved.

“There is a long way to go before huge transfer fees would be paid for a Finnish player,” says Salonen.

The information about the players mentioned in the story was collected on August 15.