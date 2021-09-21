Football You don’t often see such a great free kick pattern – Naples crushes to the top of Serie A

Napoli knocked down Udinesen’s score 4-0 and scored some great goals.

Football Handsome goals were seen in Italy’s main series, Serie A, when Udinese and Naples, who started the series without a loss, faced on Monday.

Napoli continued their winning streak for four matches after crushing their master with a score of 4-0, and one free-kick pattern was unparalleled.

The match clock was scored after 24 minutes. Lorenzo Insigne was the first to make a long vertical pass, the goalkeeper raised the ball Marco Silvestrin over, and Victor Osimhen pushed it from the finish line into the net.

With 35 minutes played, the visitors broke through on the right after some poor defending.

Naples got a free kick from about 30 meters. Usually free kicks are given directly to the penalty area, but not this time.

The players rushed to the goal in the usual way, but the Insigne played it short for the detached mass Fabián Ruizille.

This in turn raised the ball to the penalty area Kalidou Koulibally, who continued to score To Amir Rrahman, who pushed the ball into the net.

Udinesen’s players were two steps behind each step and could only admire the handsome pattern.

Koulibaly scored Naples’ third goal with a handsome cannon, and Hirving Lozano seals the Final Readings with at least as great a shot.

Naples lead the series by two points to Inter and AC Milan. Udinese is eighth after collecting seven points from four matches.