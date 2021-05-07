Football Ykkönen’s TPS was strongly confirmed: Kasper Hämäläinen will return to Turku in the summer

Hämäläinen’s contract with the Czech league FK Jablonec will end at the end of June, and the midfielder will then return to his former club.

7.5. 15:26

Get up Turku Palloseura, which aspires to the football league, gets a tough confirmation when it has played more than 60 matches in the A-national team Kasper Hämäläinen will return to Turku in July. Hämäläinen’s contract with the Czech league FK Jablonec will end at the end of June, and the midfielder will then return to his former club.

Hämäläinen, 34, left TPS for the world at the end of the 2009 Finnish league season. The new agreement will run until the end of the 2023 season.

“I am now playing for at least another 2.5 years. The contract includes an option even after the leg still rises. I have played all the time in the Czech Republic and my condition is very good. Now is the time to settle in the home region, it is very great to come back, ”Hämäläinen said in a TPS press release.