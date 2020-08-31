Football “Yes, I slept for a couple of hours” – Katriina Talaslahti got to celebrate the achievement of one dream, but the next one is already waiting

Lyon, represented by Talaslahti, won the Champions League for the fifth time in a row and did not lose a match during the season.

French About the Lyon goalkeeper Katriina from Talaslahti became the third Finnish footballer to win the Champions League on Sunday. Lyon defeated Wolfsburg 3-1 in the final in San Sebastián, Spain.

Previously only Jari Litmanen and sami Hyypiä have been able to lift the coveted jug.

On the women’s side Laura Östberg Squid, Sanna Valkonen and Jessica Julin were winning the Champions League predecessor the Women’s Uefa Cup.

Talaslahti, 19, did not play in the final, where the goal was guarded by the French national team keeper Sarah Bouhaddi. However, it did not dampen the mood.

“It’s really great to get to win the Champions League. Of course it would have been nice to play. It was exciting to sit on the bench. The minutes were counted and the girls were encouraged, ”Talaslahti said in a video call about Lyon on Monday.

“Let’s be one team together, and let’s do things together.”

The title was already the fifth in a row for Lyon, and the celebration lasted a long time.

“I came home at 6–7. Flew directly from Spain to France. Today we celebrate more and eat with the girls. ”

“Yes, I slept for a couple of hours, but everything was on my mind.”

However, the team is not aware of the multi-day celebrations, as the start of next season is already waiting.

“We have two days off and the series starts already next weekend.”

Lyon has won the French championship as many as 13 times in a row. Last season, the team did not lose any matches. There were no losses in the Champions League either.

The level of the team is the biggest reason why Talaslahti enjoys being on the team, even though the playing time is tight. The first guard behind Bouhadd, Talaslahti, is currently fighting a Spaniard Lola Gallardon with a second guard in place.

“Bouhaddi is 15 years older than me and has a lot of experience. Yes, all three are on the same level in training. ”

He doesn’t miss second team games.

“I have told the coach that I prefer to rehearsals, because there play against all the best in the world.”

At the moment, Talaslahti is required to have patience to open the place as a playing goalkeeper.

“It’s often said‘ you’re so young, wait yet ’, but I think you should stick to the skills. But almost every gang goes so long that the number one wolf plays for a long time. ”

Although the season starts as early as the weekend, Talaslahti is coming to Finland he is coming after mid-September. He turns 20 on September 21st.

“We’ll have a free weekend then, so I’d be coming to say hello to family and friends.”

Precious metals that are quite rare in Finland are included.

“Yes, the Champions League medal comes along. It’s so significant to me. ”

“One of my dreams was to win the Champions League before I turn 20, and it came true.”

Talaslahti has an agreement until the end of the 2022 season, so there is plenty of time to achieve new dreams. Raising goalie rankings is the next goal.

“I will not be satisfied with the fact that I am kolmosveska.”