Saturday, May 14, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Yaghoubi, released from his arrest, returned to the fields and was immediately expelled – AC Oulu overthrows his favorite Hong

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

A penalty was called after 90 minutes, and AC Oulun’s Rafael Floro made the most of his chance to put his team up by another goal.

Colorfully the reputation of the problem player Moshtagh Yaghoubin the first steps in the men’s football league in AC Oulu have been shaky.

The midfielder played in the opening game of the season for 60 minutes, after which the injury and illness kept the man on the sidelines. According to Kaleva, the absence continued with the head coach Ricardo Duarten due to disagreements with The duo fought fiercely at AC Oulu’s rehearsals on April 28th.

On Friday’s AC Oulu – Honka star rating Yaghoubi finally returned to Oulu’s opening lineup, but he received a direct red card in the 70th minute, leading Oulu’s 1-0.

Honka came close to leveling the score 90 minutes into the game, as he was set up with a through ball coming in from the left, but his shot hit the post. Rafael Floro. He also scored the opening goal for his team.

See also  Munich: Siko image causes excitement: "Like from another world"

“It feels really good. We’ve had an awkward time when the gang has been dropped off. Now a tough team was up against us and we even won by force majeure, ”AC Oulu’s 18-year-old defender Miika Koskela rejoiced.

#Football #Yaghoubi #released #arrest #returned #fields #immediately #expelled #Oulu #overthrows #favorite #Hong

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Colombia U-20 women's team: day and time of their World Cup matches

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.