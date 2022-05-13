Football Yaghoubi, released from his arrest, returned to the fields and was immediately expelled – AC Oulu overthrows his favorite Hong

A penalty was called after 90 minutes, and AC Oulun’s Rafael Floro made the most of his chance to put his team up by another goal.

Colorfully the reputation of the problem player Moshtagh Yaghoubin the first steps in the men’s football league in AC Oulu have been shaky.

The midfielder played in the opening game of the season for 60 minutes, after which the injury and illness kept the man on the sidelines. According to Kaleva, the absence continued with the head coach Ricardo Duarten due to disagreements with The duo fought fiercely at AC Oulu’s rehearsals on April 28th.

On Friday’s AC Oulu – Honka star rating Yaghoubi finally returned to Oulu’s opening lineup, but he received a direct red card in the 70th minute, leading Oulu’s 1-0.

Honka came close to leveling the score 90 minutes into the game, as he was set up with a through ball coming in from the left, but his shot hit the post. Rafael Floro. He also scored the opening goal for his team.

“It feels really good. We’ve had an awkward time when the gang has been dropped off. Now a tough team was up against us and we even won by force majeure, ”AC Oulu’s 18-year-old defender Miika Koskela rejoiced.