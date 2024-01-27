Football | Xavi leaves FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández announced his decision on Saturday evening.

27.1. 23:51

FC Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez kicked off the post-match press conference with a dramatic announcement on Saturday night.

Barcelona, ​​which is third in the league table, lost the Spanish league match to Villarreal, which is fourteenth in the series, 3–5.

“Before you start asking me questions, I want to announce that as of June 30, I will no longer be the coach of Barca,” Hernández declared Mundo Deportivo by.

“We have talked about this together By Joan Laporta [seuran puheenjohtaja] and with the players, and we agree that the dynamics of the club must change.”

Hernández described in his speech that he wants to be “a solution, not a problem”. He repeated many times that he believes he must leave the club on June 30. The coach thanked the club management for their trust and promised that he will do his best during the last months.

“I'm not leaving for financial reasons, I'm leaving because my heart says so. I believe this is the best option for the club. I don't want to be a problem. We've been playing really unhappily and now it's time for a change.”

About the coach change has been speculated in the media even before this evening. Forbes magazine according to Hernández admitted this week that his time as Barcelona coach is closer to the end than the beginning.

Hernández has been Barcelona's head coach since November 2021. Before that, he coached Al-Sadd from Qatar.

During his playing career, the Barcelona native won World Cup gold, Olympic silver and twice European Championship gold.