Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernández, announced this Saturday, January 27, after losing in LaLiga against Villarreal, at the Lluís Companys Stadium (3-5), that he will not continue in office as of June 30. Hernández stated that he feels “most responsible” for the very negative dynamics “of the team.

Without the Super Cup and eliminated this week by Athletic in the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey, Barcelona fell off the Spanish league train after losing 3-5 to Villarreal. In that way, Xavi Hernández's project showed one last sign of total collapse which caused the most important announcement from his coach: he will not continue with the Barça club when the season ends.

That was the consequence of Barcelona's last catastrophe, Xavi's goodbye that probably did not come as a surprise to many. On June 30, the Barça coach will stop training what is still his team with a simple explanation:

“I don't want to be a problem for Barcelona, ​​I want to be a solution. But the great solution for me is that I stop being a coach on June 30. It is the best for the club,” he said at a press conference.

And, with Real Madrid's victory against Las Palmas (1-2) also this Saturday, the Barça team finished the day ten points behind the team led by Carlo Ancelotti. Barcelona goes from setback to setback and the signs of exhaustion in his infinite search to find the key to excellence with the Blaugrana DNA were more than evident.

With the impossibility of achieving these objectives, Xavi's men only had to win. It didn't matter the path, the system, the method or with which players. Before the duel against Villarreal, it seemed clear that he had to start adding three at a time to scare away the ghosts that were beginning to settle in 'Can Barça'. He didn't achieve it, he conceded another bunch of goals (sixteen in his last five official matches) and the excuses ran out.

It seemed that these were going to focus on the refereeing when that could have given victory to Barcelona. The Barça coach approached a television camera to leave the word of the day: “shame.”

However, Xavi, in the midst of his displeasure, forgot that his team had conceded three goals in those moments (later there were five), that they played an erratic first half and that although he reacted with the changes, he fell due to his own demerits to throw away another title. to the trash. He only has the Champions League left and Villarreal, with the goals of Gerard Moreno, Akhomach, Guedes Sörloth and Morales, attacked territory forbidden to Marcelino since he has been coach.

And it is that, Xavi's project hit rock bottom despite coming back from 0-2 down with the successes of Gündogan, Pedri and Bailly in their own goal. The 3-3, in the 84th minute, the appearance of the VAR in the 92nd and the goals from Sörloth and Morales, in the 99th and 102nd minutes, respectively, began the collapse of a project from which Xavi will leave in June.

Before, Real Madrid, with very little, achieved a very valuable victory at the Las Palmas stadium. They won 1-2, came back from Javi Muñoz's initial goal in the 53rd minute and with more attitude than game, added three points with which they gained momentum towards the leadership (with the permission of Girona, who will face Celta this Sunday).

Ancelotti shook up the bench with five starting changes compared to last day. Lunin, Fran García, Ceballos, Camavinga and Brahim appeared on the field. Kepa, Mendy, Tchouameni, Valverde and Bellingham left (due to suspension). And, from the beginning, Real Madrid didn't work out. It was very schematic, not very dynamic, unimaginative and gray. Las Palmas applied its successful formula from this season and put its rival on the ropes.

However, with their usual final attack and with Vinícius and Camavinga as the main agitators, Real Madrid came out of the tunnel again thanks to goals from the Brazilian and Tchouaméni, who came from the bench to finish off a corner in the 84th minute that was worth a leadership The French midfielder celebrated his 24th birthday with a goal that served to vindicate himself after his poor performance against Atlético in the Cup: “I don't want my mentality to be doubted,” he said after the crash.

