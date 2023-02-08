Football | Wrexham, owned by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, was dramatically knocked out of the FA Cup – a mistake in the last seconds decided

Wrexham had the keys to victory in their hands, but in the end Sheffield United took the place in the fourth round replay.

Football The FA Cup is used to seeing drama and the collapse of giants, but on Tuesday only the first came true when Wrexham and Sheffield United met in a fourth round replay.

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and another Hollywood actor By Rob McElhenny owned Wrexham came close to a surprise in the first meeting and had the keys to progress in the rematch as well.

Wrexham plays in England’s fifth tier, the National League, and Sheffield United plays in the second tier, the English Championship.

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds is a familiar sight at Wrexham’s home ground, the Racecourse Ground.

Sheffield United started scoring on Tuesday when Anel Ahmedhodzic shot the ball into the net from the front corner in the 50th minute of the match.

The equalizer was seen nine minutes later, when Paul Mullin fired a penalty kick into the center of the goal.

A quarter of an hour later, Mullin scored again, but this time it was the goalkeeper Adam Davies repelled.

Wrexham in extra time of the match To Max Cleworth made a bad mistake and he let the ball slip under his foot. Thus Billy Sharp ran through and finished the winning goal.

A couple of minutes later Sander Berge sealed the final score 3–1, and thus ended Wrexham’s journey in the Cup.

Club owner Reynolds assured that he was proud of the team’s performance and also thanked the more than 4,000 supporters who had traveled to the away game.