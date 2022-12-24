French football is shocked by what happened in Marseille late yesterday evening: there was nothing they could do for Adel Santana Mendy

A very serious mourning has hit the world of French football in these hours. The young footballer Adel Santana Mendy, originally from Senegal but raised in France as a child. He was only 22 years old and, according to what was reported by some transalpine media, he was shot twice last night in Marseille.

Several shocking news hit the world of sport in several European countries this Christmas Eve. That Italianunfortunately, has lost one of the greatest champions in the history of cycling.

It’s about Vittorio Adorni. Born in Parma in 1937, he made his professional debut in 1961, remaining at very high levels until 1970. He won many races, around 60. Among the most important are the Giro d’Italia in 1965 and the 1968 world championship. The latter’s victory came after an extraordinary solo breakaway of around 90km. An unforgettable feat.

The french footballon the other hand, is completely shocked by news that spread across the country in the early hours of this morning.

Adel Santana Mendy, young footballer from Aubagne, Senegalese of origin but grew up footballing in transalpine land, he died at the age of only 22.

How Adel Santana Mendy died

Mendy started playing football in the youth academy ofOlympique Marseille, and then moved to other French clubs. Last summer he arrived at Aubagne and a decidedly rosy future in the world of football lay ahead for him.

Unfortunately, late yesterday evening, in a shooting which took place in the 14th arrondissement of Marseille, was joined by two bullets which resulted in a painful death. The attempts of the doctors who rescued him on the spot were useless.

The police forces who arrived on the spot found dozens of bullets on the ground, but they failed to trace those responsible of the shooting. They found a burnt out car a couple of blocks away and are now investigating to see if it could be related to the facts.

In the meantime, the condolence message published by theAubagne FC on their social profiles: