An absolute drama took place in Brazil last Saturday and shook the whole football movement in the country, which as you know is very popular. Jian Kayo, the young goalkeeper of Ituano, was found lifeless inside his home. The alarm was raised by his family and some of his friends, who hadn’t heard from him for days.

And while the football world of Turkey he was born in Ghana they mourn for the tragic end of Christian Atsu, the Hatayspor striker who died in the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, another drama also hit Brazil.

Jian Kayo Gomes Soares, young promise of green-gold football, died at the age of 21. The cause of the death of the goalkeeper is still unknown, whose lifeless body was found inside his apartment.

Friends and family hadn’t heard from him for a few days and, worried, they alerted the police. In the Saturday eveningthe tragic discovery.

Condolences for the death of Jian Kayo

Jian Kaio as mentioned was only 21 years old and a thriving career that had just begun in the world of football. After making himself known in the youth teams of several clubs, he was bought by theIthuanian two years ago and this year he had been included in the squad of the first team, among the professionals.

Both the Ituano and the St. Paul have published moving farewell posts on social media to say goodbye to the young champion.

He was a very sweet boy, who left the environment very light and positive in everything he did. He has never neglected any workout, any activity. He was always a boy with a smile on his face. Very easy to handle, a great guy.

These are the words of Carlos Pimentelthe coach who coached him until two weeks ago.

Daniele Mioranzahis young girlfriend, told the GE newspaper: