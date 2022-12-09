He was returning from training when a car collided with his head-on: for Luis Miguel Lopez Luismi there was nothing he could do

A very unpleasant episode occurred yesterday in Spain, to be precise in Zaragoza. The twenty three year old footballer Luis Miguel López Luismi he lost his life in a bad head-on crash between his car and another car. He played for Fuentes, an amateur category team. The condolences also came from some noble Spanish clubs.

They happened yesterday two dramatic episodes which, despite being of different circumstances, have plunged the worlds of Italian and Spanish football into absolute despair.

Daniele Bosica, an 18-year-old Italian footballer, registered with Renato Curi Angolana, an Abruzzo team from Città Sant’Angelo, passed away after fighting for a year against a bad bad.

disease he had accidentally discovered 12 months agowhen following a fortuitous clash in the game the doctors subjected him to tests and analyses.

Daniele was hospitalized in Rome and was waiting for a transplant of marrow, which unfortunately he did not have time to do.

Luis Miguel Lopez Luismi was 23 years old and was Spanish. He played like Daniele in his country’s minor league, in the Fuentes club, but unlike the Italian, he was in excellent health.

Yet a sad fate also befell him and yesterday, Thursday 8 December, he lost his life in a bad one car accident occurred at Zaragoza.

The accident of Luis Miguel Lopez Luismi

Miguel yesterday he was on his way home after the usual training and with him there was also a teammate. Suddenly, for reasons yet to be clarified, the car he was driving collided frontally with another coming in the opposite direction.

For him, unfortunately, there was nothing to do unless it is confirmed that he is dead. His teammate was luckier, who was hospitalized but his life is not in danger.

Same thing also for the driver of the other car, who is unharmed and that is the result positive for alcohol test. Now he is under investigation for manslaughter and driving under the influence of alcohol.

The announcement of what happened was made by the Fuentes, the team for which Miguel played. A few weeks ago, Luismi played as a starter in the Copa del Rey match between his team andOsasuna. The latter, in a post on social media, showed closeness to the family.