Tragic news, which has shaken the world of world football and in particular the English one, arrived yesterday from Miami, in the USA. Anton Walkes, a young English footballer working for Charlotte FC, died at the age of 25 in a boating accident on the Florida coast. It is not clear whether there were any other injuries in the crash.

Anton was born in London on February 8, 1997 and in a few days he would have had his birthday 26th birthday.

It was located at You love me to spend a few relaxing days on his boat, but he couldn’t imagine what was about to happen. In fact, his boat collided very violently against another and he has lost my life for the very serious injuries sustained in the impact.

Rescued by medical personnel, he was transported in code red hospitalbut doctors have not been able to prevent the tragic epilogue.

It is not clear whether any injuries were sustained in the accident other people.

Walkes had started playing football as a child, in his hometown, in the youth academy Tottenham. With the same team he made his professional debut on 21 September 2016, in the Carabao Cup match won 5-0 against Gillingham.

He later played for Portsmouth, before moving to the United States to play first for Atlanta United and then Charlotte FC.

Condolences on the passing of Anton Walkes

The news of the disappearance of Anton Walkes caused sadness in anyone who has had anything to do with him, in his sporting career or not. The president of the club for which he was registered, Charlotte FC, which is the same one that announced the tragic death, wrote on social media:

He was an amazing son, father and teammate whose joyful approach to life touched everyone he met.

The Tottenhamthe English club with which he made his debut and which is now coached by the Italian Antonio Conte, su Twitter he wrote: