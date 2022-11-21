Shocking news for the world of football: the authorities are investigating to understand what prompted Karim Gazzetta to commit the act

It is these hours the news of the tragic death of Karim Journal, professional footballer of Swiss nationality, who in the last year was playing in Zrinjski Mostar, the current leaders of the Bosnian championship. The 27-year-old, from what has been learned, would have committed suicide by jumping from the eighth floor of a building. The football world is in shock.

All football fans these days are focused on the world championship that started just yesterday in Qatar.

However, this morning, news broke that literally has upset anyone close to this sport. A dramatic episode that ended the life of a gamer only 27 years oldwith a whole life still ahead.

This was revealed by the media of the Bosnia Herzegovina, the country where the tragedy occurred. More precisely, the episode took place at Mostar.

Karim Gazzetta, talented Swiss midfielder who from this year had moved to Bosnia and played with the shirt of Zrinjskidecided to call it quits and he threw himself from the eighth floor of a building.

The authorities are of course investigating and in the coming days we will try to understand what could have pushed the young champion to make such an extreme and definitive gesture.

Karim Gazzetta’s career

Born in 1995 in SwissKarim had started playing football in the youth academy of Serviettes, Geneva club. Team with which he managed, in 2013, to make his professional debut.

And the Servette, through its social channels, was among the first to publicly show its condolences for what happened. Here are the words of the club:

The Servttiana family mourns the passing of Karim Gazzetta, son of the club. To his loved ones and family we extend our deepest condolences and support. 🕊 Rest in peace Karim. 🙏

From the following year he lived several transfers, without ever leaving his country. All this until last summer, when after a serious injury he decided to start a new adventure abroad, in Bosnia to be precise.

After a couple of games a new injury which still kept him off the field. If it was just the frustration of the not being able to play to football, perhaps combined with being away from hometo push Gazzetta towards oblivion, it will not be known, at least until the investigations do clarity.