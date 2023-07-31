Monday, July 31, 2023
Football World Cup | Zambia's historic 1000th goal of the Women's World Cup

July 31, 2023
Sport|Football World Cup

Zambia beat Costa Rica 3–1 in the C group match. Barbra Banda’s goal was the thousandth in the history of the Women’s World Cup.

of Zambia captain Barbra Banda, 23, made history with his penalty kick goal in the 31st minute of the game. Fifa congratulated Banda on social media for the 1,000th goal in women’s World Cup history.

Zambia, brilliant in its World Cup debut, hadn’t scored a single goal before the Costa Rica match. He scored the first World Cup goal in the country’s history Lushomo Mweemba just two minutes and 11 seconds after the first whistle.

Costa Rican Melissa Herrera Monge narrowed right at the beginning of the second half. However, Zambia ended Costa Rica’s chase in overtime to seal the match with a final score of 3–1.

He scored the last goal Racheal Kundananji.

The match saw a total of five warnings, with two players from the Zambians and three from the Costa Ricans receiving a yellow card.

Despite Zambia’s first World Cup victory, the team did not claim a place in the top 16. Costa Rica also qualified as the jumbo of Group C. Let Japan and Spain continue.

