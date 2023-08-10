Football World Cup | The World Cup is overshadowed by a big problem – the players’ salaries have not been paid for years: “It hurts”

The Nigerian players have been waiting for their salaries for years, and the Jamaican player’s mother helped finance the trip. Several football World Cup teams are struggling with salary payment problems.

When Nigeria’s road in the FIFA World Cup ended in the quarter-finals against England, the players had more worries than the disappointment of being relegated.

The country’s football association has left the players’ salaries and other compensation unpaid. Some of the payments are even years late.

The situation is so serious that the Secretary General of the International Football Association (FIFA). Fatma Samoura commenting on Nigeria’s situation during the World Cup.

“It has been difficult. We must face the facts in Nigeria. It hurts,” Samoura told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation According to NRK.

Nigeria is not the only country that played in the World Cup whose football association has not taken care of the payment of the salaries of the players and coaches.

For example, Jamaica, who historically advanced to the quarterfinals had to finance his race trip with two fundraising campaigns. Another one was launched by a player from Jamaica Havana Solaun Mum Sandra Phillips-Brower.

“To be honest, the last few years have been difficult,” said the Jamaican goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer.

The problems also extend to bigger football countries and even champion favourites. Under the World Cup, England’s players were frustrated with the country’s football associationwho had decided not to pay the bonuses.

The players of reigning Olympic champion Canada went on strike in the spring due to salary disputes.

At Fifa is a solution to the problem.

The World Cup, which is currently underway, is the first in which Fifa pays part of the fees directly to the players. The rest of the prize money is paid to the football associations of the countries, who get to decide what to do with it.

British newspaper According to The Guardian despite the historic decision, questions have been raised about how players will get their money — or if they will.

However, Fifa assures that the money will arrive.

In the case of Nigeria, the problem also involves coaching. The American head coach of the team Randy Waldrum revealed On the whistle –on the podcast before the World Cup that he had not been paid for 14 months.

When he was finally paid before the summer, according to Waldrum, only seven months’ salary appeared in the account.

He also had no information about where the country’s football association had spent the more than one million euros intended for World Cup preparations. The association received the amount from Fifa.

“People wouldn’t believe what’s happening here,” Waldrum commented on the situation according to NRK.

Fact This is how much Fifa pays players in the Women’s World Cup Each player of the teams left in the group stage will receive 30,000 dollars (about 27,000 euros).

The players from the countries that finished the tournament in the quarterfinals will receive 60,000 dollars (about 55,000 euros).

The players of the teams eliminated in the semifinals will be paid 90,000 dollars (about 82,000 euros).

The players of the fourth-placed team will receive $165,000 (approx. 150,000 euros).

The players of the third place team will receive 180,000 dollars (about 164,000 euros).

The players of the team that won silver will be paid 195,000 dollars (about 177,000 euros).

The players who won the World Championship will receive 270,000 dollars (about 246,000 euros).

In addition, Fifa pays fees to the football associations of the participating countries. They get to decide for themselves what to do with the rewards and how much of it goes to the players.

Female– and the salaries of men’s soccer players have also sparked discussion during the World Cup. US media According to CNN’s report players will earn just 25 cents at this summer’s Games for every dollar male players earned at last year’s World Cup.

On the other hand, in the 2019 Women’s World Cup, the same reading was less than eight cents.

At the press conference organized before the start of this summer’s World Cup tournament, the president of Fifa Gianni Infantino dodged the question of remuneration equality.

“You know, it’s the eve of the opening match of the World Cup tournament, and for me it’s a moment when you can focus on positive things, happiness and joy. Until August 20 [MM-kisojen viimeinen päivä] until now, you will only hear positive things from me about everything and everyone,” Infantino said According to the BBC.

“If a person is still not happy about something, I’m sorry. From August 21, we will focus on issues around the world and emerging issues,” he continued.