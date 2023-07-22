Football World Cup | The United States defeated Vietnam 3–0

The reigning champion team was in a class of its own in the game.

Football in the women’s World Cup final tournament, the United States won over Vietnam with a clear score of 3–0.

of the United States Sophia Smith scored twice in the first half. He scored the third goal Lindsey Horan in the 77th minute.

The teams met in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday in front of around 41,000 spectators.

The reigning champions, the United States, were in a class of their own. The statistics of the match tell a lot about the level differences between the teams: the USA had 27 field goal attempts against Vietnam’s round zero.

In addition Alex Morgan missed a penalty in the first half.

“I feel like we should have been able to just finish better,” said the USA coach Vlatko Andonovsk for news agency AFP.

Smith, the match’s top scorer, played his first match at the World Cup level and was immediately successful.

“It just made me more fired up for the next game,” Smith said.

Next, the USA will face the Netherlands. The United States are the biggest favorites to win the World Cup finals. The country is already aiming for its third consecutive World Cup trophy.