Football World Cup | The TV broadcast did not show everything – the pictures reveal an embarrassing fact from the World Cup stadium

Qatar, the host country of the Games, played in the opening match of the World Cup. Still, the stands were not full.

Football The World Cup tournament started weakly for the host country Qatar on Sunday.

The host country faced Ecuador in the opening match of the World Cup. The ride was cold for Qatar – Ecuador was in a class of its own on the field and won 2-0.

There was also room for improvement on the side of the stand. The opening of the World Cup was played at the Al Bayt stadium, which attracts 60,000 spectators. It is located about 35 kilometers from Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Football The opening match of the World Cup is an event where we are used to the fact that the stands are full to the brim. The stands have been full in the opening matches, especially because the host country of the games has traditionally been the second team in the opening match.

The TV broadcast from the Al Bayt stadium tried to create the impression that the stands were bulging in the opening match in Qatar as well. As a rule, parts of the stands where there was a large audience were selected for the photos.

However, the pictures from the news agency Reuters reveal the truth. At least in the second half, there were a lot of empty seats in the stadium. After the first period, Qatar was down 0–2.

The stands had space at the World Cup opening.

Into the void other things also drew attention to the benches of the New York Times supplier Tariq Panja. During the second period of the match, he posted pictures from the stands on Twitter.

“Where has everyone gone?” Panja wrote in connection with the pictures.

Qatar–Ecuador was the only game on the opening day of the World Cup. On Monday, the competition continues with three matches.