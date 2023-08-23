Football World Cup | The Spanish government is demanding an urgent investigation into the football manager’s kiss

The president of the Spanish Football Federation kissed the team’s star player at the golden celebration of the World Cup.

of Spain the government announced on Wednesday that it will demand the president of the country’s football association By Luis Rubiales thorough examination of the operation.

On Sunday, Rubiales kissed a Spanish women’s national team player on the mouth Jennifer Hermosoa after Spain had secured their first Women’s World Cup.

In the final match played in Sydney, Spain defeated England 1–0, but with the actions of Rubiales, the laundry of the World Cup competitions has been dirty.

Government requires a transparent and urgent investigation of the kiss that caused a great stir.

Already on Tuesday, the country’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez reprimanded Rubiales and found the 46-year-old chairman’s apology insufficient.

The Football Association will hold a crisis meeting on Friday and has launched an internal investigation.

Nervous published a video on Instagram on Sunday showing the celebration of the Spanish team’s World Cup victory, and he laughs: “I didn’t like it.”

Later on Sunday, the Spanish Football Federation published different comments about him.

“The chairman and I have a great relationship. His behavior with all of us has been wonderful. It was a natural gesture of tenderness and gratitude.”