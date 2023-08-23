Wednesday, August 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football World Cup | The Spanish government is demanding an urgent investigation into the football manager’s kiss

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football World Cup | The Spanish government is demanding an urgent investigation into the football manager’s kiss

Sport|Football World Cup

The president of the Spanish Football Federation kissed the team’s star player at the golden celebration of the World Cup.

of Spain the government announced on Wednesday that it will demand the president of the country’s football association By Luis Rubiales thorough examination of the operation.

On Sunday, Rubiales kissed a Spanish women’s national team player on the mouth Jennifer Hermosoa after Spain had secured their first Women’s World Cup.

In the final match played in Sydney, Spain defeated England 1–0, but with the actions of Rubiales, the laundry of the World Cup competitions has been dirty.

Government requires a transparent and urgent investigation of the kiss that caused a great stir.

Already on Tuesday, the country’s prime minister Pedro Sánchez reprimanded Rubiales and found the 46-year-old chairman’s apology insufficient.

The Football Association will hold a crisis meeting on Friday and has launched an internal investigation.

Nervous published a video on Instagram on Sunday showing the celebration of the Spanish team’s World Cup victory, and he laughs: “I didn’t like it.”

See also  Ukraine war: Russia controls Mariupol - Selenskyj sees "absolute stupidity" because of the shelling of the cultural center

Later on Sunday, the Spanish Football Federation published different comments about him.

“The chairman and I have a great relationship. His behavior with all of us has been wonderful. It was a natural gesture of tenderness and gratitude.”

#Football #World #Cup #Spanish #government #demanding #urgent #investigation #football #managers #kiss

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Another image of Rubiales appears that agitates the controversy

Another image of Rubiales appears that agitates the controversy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result