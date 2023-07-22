Sunday, July 23, 2023
Football World Cup | The New Zealand team was evacuated from the hotel

July 22, 2023
in World Europe
Sport|Football World Cup

A fire broke out in an Auckland hotel, which according to firefighters was suspicious.

Football the New Zealand team playing in the women’s World Cup was evacuated from the Pullman hotel in Auckland where they were staying, tells The New Zealand Herald.

The reason for the evacuation was a fire alarm. According to the NZ Herald, the players were evacuated via a stairwell to a restaurant across the street and had to walk through thick smoke.

The New Zealand Football Association has informed the NZ Herald that the players and team staff were temporarily evacuated and that they are all safe.

Local the fire department confirmed to the NZ Herald that they received an alarm at the hotel on July 22 at 7:48 p.m. local time, i.e. at 10:48 a.m. Finnish time. When the fire department arrived, there was a lot of smoke in the building.

Four people were treated for smoke inhalation. According to the firefighters, the fire was “suspicious”, and the cause of fire investigator has started investigating the case.

Football the women’s World Cup will be held in Australia and New Zealand. According to the NZ Herald, in addition to New Zealand, teams from the United States, Vietnam, Argentina, Norway, the Philippines, Portugal and Italy are staying in Auckland.

New Zealand opened their tournament on 20 July with a 1–0 win over Norway. The match was overshadowed by Auckland shooting scene in the centerwhere two people died and six were injured.

New Zealand will play against Switzerland and the Philippines in the opening group.

