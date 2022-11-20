Football World Cup | The ingredients of disaster in the World Cup fan zone: “I was happy to get out of there”

Too many people were allowed in the fan zone in Doha, and the police had to intervene.

Football At the Bidda Park fan area in Doha, built for the World Cup, a potentially dangerous situation was experienced right at the start of the Games on Sunday evening.

About an hour before the start of the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, far too many people had been allowed into the area intended for a maximum of 40,000 people, creating a dangerous overcrowding. The bottleneck formed above all in the waiting area, from which you pass through the gate to the fan area itself.

Eventually the police had to intervene in the situation and direct a large crowd of people away from the area, reports Reuters.

“It was dangerous. They let way too many people in, and I was happy to get out of there,” commented a soccer fan carrying a four-year-old child on his shoulders.

The police calmed down the situation and brought the area’s population to capacity in about 45 minutes.

