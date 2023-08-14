Football World Cup | The extraordinary star of Spain chose football, although he also excelled in another sport

Salma Paralluelo is playing in the World Cup in soccer, but according to the coach, she could have even won an Olympic medal in athletics.

When On Tuesday, Spain will meet Sweden in the semi-finals of the World Cup, we will probably see each other on the field Salma Parallel life.

Paralluelo, 19, was Spain’s hero in the quarter-final against the Netherlands. He came on the field as a substitute in the 71st minute, decided the victory for Spain in the follow-up match and at the same time a place in the semi-finals.

Paralluelo is the youngest player in Spain’s World Cup team, but he still got to play in every match of the World Cup. The games have seen other top young players, but Paralluelo stands out.

He decided to focus on football only a year ago.

The before, Paralluelo could play a football match in a Villarreal shirt and compete in athletics in running events in the same weekend.

“If he had chosen athletics and avoided injuries, he would certainly have won a medal at the Olympics,” says Paralluelo’s former coach Felix Laguna For The Athletic.

In one race, Paralluelo accidentally drifted onto the wrong track, causing him to run seven meters more than the others. The superiority of multi-talentedness is well illustrated by the fact that he was still the fastest.

“Coaching Salma was a pleasure. As he practiced, many stopped to watch. We saw beauty, she was like a gazelle. He is exceptionally talented in running,” Laguna describes.

In football, Paralluelo, on the other hand, is good at deflecting and scoring goals. As a winger, he benefits from his speed.

“He can win games for the team,” Spain’s head coach Jorge Vilda tightly According to The Guardian.

One or two a year ago Paralluelo was in a situation where the Spanish national team wanted him in both sports.

However, versatility took its toll. Paralluelo often woke up at five in the morning so that he had time to play sports and study. Still, there were problems with the school.

Paralluelo also had to help his family make ends meet when his father lost his job.

“He should have quit either sport, but he was too good, so it was impossible,” says Laguna.

Salma Paralluelo (right) celebrated her winning goal with her teammate Olga Carmona in the quarterfinal match against the Netherlands.

Paralluelo barely had time to charge the batteries at home. He has spent a significant part of his life in hotels for sports.

However, Paralluelo did not want to rest even at the hotel’s swimming pools. Instead, he wanted to go to practice, even though the nearest track and field field was often almost an hour away on competition trips.

When As Paralluelo approached adulthood, it was clear that a choice between sports had to be made. Due to the large amount of training, he no longer developed at the same pace as the others.

He was going to make a difficult choice before his 18th birthday in the fall of 2021.

However, in the spring of 2021, Paralluelo suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury. He didn’t feel that he was able to give his best in either sport, and therefore delayed the decision for another year.

Paralluelo returned to the football fields nine months after the injury. A few months later, he shot the ball into FC Barcelona’s net. It was one of five goals Barcelona conceded at home that season.

In the summer of 2022, Paralluelo chose football and moved to Spain’s first women’s club, FC Barcelona.

The decision paid off – in the 2022–23 season, he won the Spanish championship and the Champions League in Barcelona, ​​among other things.

In the year 2018 Paralluelo was asked in a TV interview what he dreamed about.

“In football, I want to win the World Cup, play for the Spanish A national team and sign a contract with FC Barcelona,” he answered.

Now Paralluelo has done the latter two. If Spain beats Sweden, the world championship is just one win away.