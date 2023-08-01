French goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin has had a hard time in life.

French the team’s goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin got into a tough spot during last summer’s European Championships.

France had won their first two matches in the opening group when it became public knowledge that Peyraud-Magnin’s former life partner Camille Nell had been found dead in his apartment in Turin.

Nell was 27 years old when she died. The couple had separated just a few weeks earlier and Nell had stayed in their apartment. According to the Italian media, Nell committed suicide.

Despite the sad news that spread to the public, Peyraud-Magnin continued with the goal of the French team. Les Bleus progressed to the semi-finals, but England dashed their dreams of a place in the finals.

Peyraud-Magnin and Nell had entered into a civil marriage in Spain in 2020, when the French goalkeeper represented Atletico Madrid.

In August 2020, Peyraud-Magnin told about her sexual orientation on her Instagram account. He was the first top French soccer player to come out as gay.

Peyraud-Magnin and Nell gave news agency AFP in spring 2021 the interviewwhere they explained their life situation.

“I’m gay, but that doesn’t define my life in any way,” Peyraud-Magnin said.

The star player hoped his example would encourage other gay athletes to be themselves.

Peyraud-Magnin was a meritorious goalkeeper when he got married, as he had won the 2017 Champions League with Lyon and the following year he celebrated the English Super League championship in Arsenal’s shirt.

In the 2019–2020 season, he had less responsibility at Arsenal and moved to Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Love blossomed in Madrid, but the season was a sporting disappointment with Peyraud-Magnin staying the Swede Hedvig Lindahl back in the marching order of the goalkeepers.

Paulin Peyraud-Magnin directs the defense in the Jamaica match.

In the summer of 2021, Peyraud-Magnin moved to Turin with his life partner.

Successfully coached Arsenal Joe Montemurro had been hired as Juventus coach and he wanted Peyraud-Magnin to be the coach of the team with a transfer fee of 50,000 euros.

in Lyon born in 1992, Peyraud-Magnin went through the junior pipeline of her hometown club Olympique Lyonnais, but played only 14 matches for the women’s representative team. He was on loan in other French clubs for several seasons. In 2018, he moved to Arsenal and since then his career has continued abroad.

She made her debut in the French women’s national team in 2019. That year, the World Championships in the sport were held in France. Peyraud-Magnin was selected for the host country’s team, but he had to settle for the role of backup goalkeeper in the tournament.

In 2020, the Gallic credit cashier Sarah Bouhaddi ended his national team career, which opened the way for Peyraud-Magnin to become the national team’s number one defender.

Juventus had won the women’s Serie A four times in a row when Peyraud-Magnin arrived in town, and the gold train did not stop in the 2021-2022 season.

The Bianconere won the fifth championship and the Frenchman was chosen as the second best goalkeeper of the season. Last season, AS Roma’s women’s team broke the championship streak of the Turinese and took the championship to the capital.

Juventus the women’s team was founded in 2017, and Turin was acquired then Tuija Hyyrynen. The Finnish defender represented the Black and Whites for five seasons and won the championship every year.

So Hyyrynen was quite a talisman, because the championship ran away immediately after the Finn’s departure. Hyyrynen ended his career after last summer’s EC tournament.

Currently, Hyyrynen works as Yle’s World Cup broadcasting expert. On Saturday, France played against Brazil and in the preliminary analysis of the match, Hyyrynen told an interesting fact about the match ritual of 31-year-old Peyraud-Magnin.

“He has a Hulk shirt under his jersey, so he turns into a superhero every time he goes on the field,” Hyyrynen revealed the secret of his former teammate.

French head coach Hervé Renard (left) is remembered as the coach of many African countries from the men’s World Cup.

In the World Cup, France lost to a goalless draw with Jamaica in the opening match, but beat Brazil 2–1 in their second match. On Wednesday, in the final match of the first group F Hervé Renard coached by the French, they will face Panama, who lost both their matches.