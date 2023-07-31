Football World Cup | The competition organizers’ tournament ended, football’s popularity just began: “Right now I only feel pride”

New Zealand made football history for their country in many ways. Colombia, who traveled from the other side of the world, also enjoys the support of the home crowd.

Footballespecially women’s, has not previously enjoyed great popularity in rugby-loving New Zealand.

The home team hopes that the World Cup will act as a turning point, even if the dream of a further place was not achieved.

In addition to Switzerland, the second place in the group went to Norway, which New Zealand managed to beat in their opening game 1–0.

The victory against Norway was historic. New Zealand has never managed to win a single match in the men’s or women’s World Cup before.

The opening game, on the other hand, was historic in terms of the number of supporters. The Eden Park stadium in Auckland was sold out. The crowd of 42,000 spectators was the largest football crowd in the country’s history.

New Zealand’s last game was also followed by a sold-out stadium. The home crowd of 25,000 supporters at Forsyth Barr Stadium witnessed the emotional conclusion of the tournament.

World Cup tournament disappointment soon gave way to pride and hope among the New Zealand players.

Captain Ali Riley has played in five World Cups during his career, all of which ended in qualification. However, this time the end of the tournament didn’t feel as overwhelming.

Riley said that when he left the previous Olympic and World Cup tournaments, he was unsure about the future of his country’s football.

“Right now I just feel proud,” Riley said.

Three sold-out home games and media interest hint at the rise of women’s football in New Zealand. According to the news agency AFP, the coverage of the tournament has even surpassed the media attention enjoyed by New Zealand’s iconic men’s rugby team.

Former national team player Kristy Hill assessed on New Zealand radio that the interest in football will not remain temporary.

“When the tournament started, New Zealanders didn’t know anything about women’s football,” Hill said.

According to Hill, locals mistakenly referred to the team as the women’s national cricket team.

However, everything changed at Eden Park in the opening game of the tournament, after which the names of the national team players have been on everyone’s lips.

“I would have liked them to have gone on, but as far as winning the hearts of the citizens, they did,” said Hill.

New Zealand is not the only team in the tournament that has been able to enjoy the support of its people. The Colombians showed an example of the power of soccer fans in Australia on Sunday.

Colombian fans arrived at Sydney Stadium in droves to support their players.

According to the Reuters news agency, the team’s assistant coach Angelo Marsiglia said that the match against two-time world champions Germany felt like a home game.

There are 38,000 Colombians living in Australia, and every single one of them seemed to have arrived at the Sydney Football Stadium on Sunday. Supporters in yellow shirts started gathering near the stadium with their horns, drums and flags hours before the start of the game.

“It’s really emotional to have Colombia here on the other side of the world,” said a Colombian fan Sol Molinares.

“It was unbelievable. The women played really well. This is my Colombia. I believe we will win the World Cup. I’m sure of it.”

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said that Colombia’s wild support had an effect on his team. Germany, the second in the world ranking, bowed to Colombia, which holds the 27th place in the ranking.

“You’re not untouchable when supporters are so passionate and vocal,” said Voss-Tecklenburg.