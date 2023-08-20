Football World Cup | The behavior of the Spanish football boss outraged after the World Cup final – he kissed and touched the players

The behavior of the president of the Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, at the award ceremony of the World Cup final is shocking.

Spain celebrated its first women’s soccer World Cup gold on Sunday. The country defeated England 1–0 in the final match played in Sydney, Australia.

After the game, the president of the Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales, 45, was overwhelmed with happiness at the award ceremony. He gave the players bear hugs, kisses on the cheeks and applause.

When the star player came Jennifer Hermoson turn to come to the union boss, this one did a trick that has sparked a huge debate in Spain in a short time. Rubiales grabbed Hermoso’s head, 33, between his hands and kissed her right on the mouth.

Spain’s biggest sports newspaper Marca compared Rubiales’ trick to when the goalkeeper Iker Casillas kissed the TV reporter who interviewed him Sara Carbonero after the 2010 World Cup final.

Casillas and Carbonero dated during the 2010 World Cup and later got married and had two children. Now the couple has already divorced.

Many social however, the media commentator did not like Rubliales’ work. Supplier Claudia Carolina considered that, along with the kiss he gave Hermoso, Rubiales touched the players too much.

“The behavior of Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Association, in the World Cup final was shameful!” Carolina wrote in X (formerly Twitter).

Another journalist Albert Ortega found Rubiales’ behavior nauseating and attention-seeking.

“Another proof of that [Rubialesin] about the need to get on TV and be the main character, even if you don’t deserve it,” Ortega stated in X.

Carlos G. Ibarra in turn, wondered if nothing was holding Rubiales back.

“I don’t even want to imagine what the players have to endure when there are no cameras,” Ibarra wrote in X.