Football World Cup | The BBC apologized for its inappropriate question to the Moroccan captain

Ghizlane Chebbak was asked about the sexual orientation of the players.

Britain’s The BBC has apologized to the Moroccan captain Ghizlane to Chebbak the question he asked, an American CNN tells.

“We understand that the question was inappropriate. It was not our intention to cause harm or suffering,” a BBC spokesperson told CNN.

The question that the BBC reporter asked was quite blunt.

“In Morocco it is illegal to be in a gay relationship. Are there any homosexual players in your team and what is their life like in Morocco”, the reporter asked.

Chebbak affected by Morocco World News joined in disbelief and did not answer. Sports media The Athletic reported that some Moroccan journalists were shocked by the question.

The host of the press conference had then mentioned that the question was political and added that only football-related questions were part of the event.

“It’s not political. It’s about people and it has nothing to do with politics. Let him answer the question,” the reporter replied, according to CNN.

Germany crushed Morocco, who played their first World Cup match on Monday, 6–0.