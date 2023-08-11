Salma Paralluelo broke through and scored the winning goal through the back post.

Football in the Women’s World Cup, the first team that made it to the semifinals was decided early Friday morning in New Zealand’s capital, Wellington. Spain beat the Netherlands 2–1 after extra time.

A 19-year-old became the hero of Spain Salma Parallel life, who scored his team’s winning goal in the 111th minute. Spain will face the winner of the Japan-Sweden match later today in the semi-finals.

Spain dominated the first half of the match sovereignly, but the award was still not received then. In the 17th minute, Spain Alba Redondo got the ball into the post twice, and after the latter attempt the ball seemed to hit the Dutch player’s hand. The French referee of the match Stephanie Frappart listened to the view of the video referees, and did not judge the situation as a penalty kick.

In the 37th minute, Spain already got the ball into the goal, but Esther Gonzalez was offside.

Spain continued to dominate in the second half. Holland was a clear underdog in the match, but in the 61st minute the team was still close to succeeding in surprising. Holland’s By Lineth Beerenstey managed to escape, and based on the TV picture it seemed that Spain Irene Paredes bumped the Dutchman’s back in the penalty area.

Frappart awarded the penalty kick, but then received a tip in his earlobe that the situation should be watched again on video. After seeing the video replay, Frappart canceled the penalty.

Third time finally said the truth in the video checks. In the 78th minute, the Dutch defender Stefanie van der Gragt blocked the Spanish player’s cross with his hand. Frappart first showed a corner kick, but on the advice of the video referee went to watch the situation on video. Frappart awarded a penalty for the situation.

Marion Caldentey shot the ball from the penalty spot through the post and into the goal, and Spain took a 1–0 lead.

In the 86th minute, Holland Beerensteyn had another scoring opportunity at the end of his drive, but the ball ended up in the hands of the Spanish goalkeeper Cata Collin to jumps. In the 90th minute, Beerensteyn had one more chance, but the shot missed the goal.

In the end, the pressure from the Dutch end paid off. Van der Gragt, promoted to the top, broke through and scored a 1-1 equalizer with an accurate back corner shot.

When there was no solution in the actual game time, extra time was ahead.

Extension period the first half was even, but at the beginning of the second half Beerensteyn broke through again, but the shot missed the goal. Moments later, the Dutchman had a new place, which did not bring a result. Instead, Spain struck right back.

In the 111th minute, Paralluelo escaped Jennifer Hermoson from the pass and at the end of a long transport placed the ball through the back post into the goal. There were no more goals in the match, so Spain got to celebrate their place in the semi-finals.

Spain experienced two hard setbacks in the match. Defender Ohane Hernandez received a warning in the match and is suspended for the semi-final. Plus another defender Laia Codina got hit in the head and had to leave the field in the 77th minute. Codina’s playing in the semi-final is uncertain