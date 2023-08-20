Football World Cup | Spain celebrates World Cup gold – England fell in a thrilling final

23-year-old captain Olga Carmona scored Spain’s championship goal in the 29th minute. World Cup gold is the first for Spain.

Spain celebrates the first women’s soccer world championship in its history.

The World Cup gold was decided on Sunday afternoon Finnish time, when Spain beat England in the final match played in Sydney with 1-0 goals.

The world championship is also Spain’s first medal at the World Championships. In its first games in 2015, the country missed the first group and was eliminated in the quarterfinals in 2019.

In addition to the fresh silver, England has a bronze from 2015.

Spain’s captain Olga Carmona, 23, was allowed to score the opening goal of the World Cup final.

The final the deciding goal came in the 29th minute Olga Carmona with a shot to the lower right corner after a counterattack that started from possession of the ball in the middle area.

Teresa Abelleira offered a cross For Mariona Caldenteywhich released Olga, who uses her first name as a stage name, to the finish line.

English Alessia Russo was just crucially late, and did not have time to intercept Caldentey’s vertical pass, allowing Olga to shoot with her crossbar at the foot of the back post.

The accurate shot of the Spanish captain sank into the goal almost by the goalkeeper Mary Earps fingers of left hand sweating.

The 23 years and 69 days old winger is a statistical service Optan second youngest player in the history of the Women’s World Cup who has managed to score in both the World Cup semi-finals and the final.

When he was younger, only the United States has been able to do the trick Alex Morganwho was 22 years and 15 days old when he scored after his semi-final goal in the 2011 World Cup final.

England's goalkeeper Mary Earps saved a penalty shot by Spain's Jennifer Hermoso.

In Spain had a great opportunity to run away to a two goal lead in the 70th minute, but the Earps pounced Jennifer Hermoson loose penalty from the bottom right corner.

Earps kept England up in the World Cup final anyway. Alba Redondo tuhri in the 17th minute towards Earps after receiving the ball Salma from Paralluelo.

Instead of the empty front corner, Redondo shot into the hands of Earps, who was further away.

Paralluelo shot the ball past the right post in the extra time of the first half. Early in the second half, Earps narrowly blocked Caldentey’s bottom corner shot.

England built their best position already in the 16th minute. Rachel Daly dropped the ball near the edge of the penalty area, from which Lauren Hemp hit the top bar with his hammer.

The World Championships played in Australia and New Zealand took place under European command, as all the medals went to Europe. Sweden won the bronze.

The news is updated.