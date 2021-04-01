D.he World Cup history of the Austrian national soccer team is straightforward. It was a long time ago. And if you take the current results as a reference, it will stay that way beyond the current session. In the most recent qualifying game against what is probably the toughest group opponent Denmark on Wednesday, the Austrians suffered a hefty 4-0 defeat in Vienna’s Ernst Happel Stadium, not only because of goals, but also because of external impressions and the small numbers in the statistics column Were debacles.



The Austrians failed to get a single shot on goal from Denmark’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the 90 minutes plus stoppage time. “That of course says that we had no chance,” said television expert Herbert “Schneckerl” Prohaska snappy on ORF. Goodwill with a demonstration for human rights before the game, 52 percent possession of the ball and a pass accuracy of 82 percent in the game are of no use.

Which brings the discussion back to the coach after the “shame”. The former defender Franco Foda, who was born in Mainz on the Rhine, is accused of letting the national team play boring official football and not even having any success with it. Although he at least managed to qualify for the pan-European EM, which was postponed from 2020 to this summer, the much more difficult path to a World Cup seems to be doubly blocked for him.

“There is always this discussion”

Only 13 European teams are allowed to participate in Qatar, as opposed to the 24 that will compete in the inflated Euro 2021. And Foda’s contract is only valid until the end of the European Championship. But the two-time German international is still calm: “Oh God, there is always this discussion,” he said: “That is our job”.

A coach has a problem at the latest when the results are no longer correct in bland results football. After the 0: 4 against the nimble Danes, which was preceded by a 2: 2 against Scotland and a 3: 1 against the Faroe Islands, Foda declared that he alone was responsible, that he wanted to “reconsider some things” in the coming days and promised: “At the European Championships we will then present a different picture.”

At least his lame troop had previously won against the Faroe Islands after being 0-1 behind. At least the repetition of the biggest “Ösi-disgrace” in football did not materialize: against the Inselkicker from the far north the Austrians sensationally lost 1-0 in their competitive debut in 1990. The then Faroese goalkeeper Jens Martin Knudsen had his hands full, unlike the Dane Schmeichel, but he became a symbol of the Austrian failure, especially since he wore a white woolen hat during the game. Coach Josef Hickersberger resigned the day after.

Today’s chief critic “Schneckerl” Prohaska had already resigned as national coach of the Alpine republic on a “day after”: after a 9-0 debacle in the 1999 European Championship qualification against Spain. Nevertheless, both Hickersberger and Prohaska can come up with at least the last partial successes in Austrian football history: Both led the red-white-reds to football world championships, but the auditions on the big stage ended both in 1990 in Italy and in 1998 in France after the preliminary round.

A well-staffed team, with highly talented players who have tried and tested in the Bundesliga, such as David Alaba (Munich), Marcel Sabitzer (Leipzig), Christoph Baumgartner (Hoffenheim) and Saša Kalajdzic (Stuttgart), would have been expected to build on old successes.

But after a passable first half, albeit with no penetration, the Austrians went down against the Danes in the second half within a quarter of an hour. Andreas Skov Olsen (58th and 74th minutes), Joakim Maehle (63rd) and Pierre-Emil Hojbjerg (67th) scored the goals. Since only the group winners are allowed to travel to the World Cup, and Austria, fourth in Group F, is already five points behind Denmark, the chances of the first World Cup participation of the century have fallen sharply.

So there is again melancholy between Salzburg, Graz and Vienna, where the certainty of victory shimmered through after the last eight unbeaten games. And the counted coach Foda also reminds football fans in the ski nation that euphoria always comes shortly before death. Even before the 2016 European Championship, under the then team boss Marcel Koller, people believed that Austria had to at least make it to the quarter-finals, but was then eliminated as the bottom of the group in the preliminary round: “We often have black or white here”.



So the memory of long-faded heroic deeds from 1978 and 1982, in which Austria was able to advance in World Cup intermediate rounds, has to be dug up again and again. The red, white and red successes of that era were also linked to black, red and gold. And both the “Miracle of Cordoba”, the 3-2 victory over Germany, and the “Disgrace of Gijon”, when both teams progressed with the help of a “non-aggression pact”, Prohaska, who is now 65 years old, directed the midfield. So everything stays in the family in Austria.