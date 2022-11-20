Football World Cup | Qatar’s World Cup dream crumbled within the first half hour of the Games

In the opening match of the World Cup, Qatar lost 0–2 to Ecuador.

20.11. 20:16

Football The World Cup started as expected, when the host country Qatar suffered a 0-2 loss to Ecuador. The result described the events of the game well, and there was no doubt about the winner at any point.

The most visible figure of the match was the captain of Ecuador Before Valencia. He delivered the ball to the hosts’ goal no less than three times, but only two hits were accepted.

The net swung for the first time in the third minute, but the goal was disallowed after a video review. Based on the slow motions and still images, the verdict was ultimately correct, although the seemingly unclear situation caused a lot of wonder and speculation on social media.

Qatar survived the early setback with a start, but only for a moment.

However, in the 16th minute, the ball was in the goal without ambiguity. Valencia was brought down in a drive-through, and he shot the ball himself from the penalty spot, surely into the bottom corner.

After half an hour of play, the net swung again. Angelo Preciado crossed, and Valencia elegantly headed into the bottom corner.

In the second half, Ecuador was content to enjoy its lead and did not look for additional goals particularly eagerly.

of Qatar the games threaten to become quite a pancake, because in the next matches the opposition will only get tougher. The other countries in Group A, Senegal (ranked 18th) and the Netherlands (ranked 8th), are fundamentally still clearly better than Ecuador, ranked 44th.

Ranked 50th in the Fifa ranking of the international football association, Qatar is very close to writing its name in history as the weakest World Cup host ever.

The team was completely unarmed against Ecuador, and the hosts seemed to be pretty much out of place playing in the World Cup tournament.

Ecuador, on the other hand, has every chance for the top two and the playoffs.