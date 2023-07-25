Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Football World Cup | Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg left the field before the opening kick: “Shocking start”

July 25, 2023
Football World Cup | Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg left the field before the opening kick: "Shocking start"

Sport|Football World Cup

Ada Hegerberg left the pitch after the national anthems and a photo op.

Norwegian female football star Ada Hegerberg unexpectedly left the dressing room just before the match against Switzerland in the opening group of the World Cup.

The 28-year-old striker, who was named to Norway’s starting lineup, stood in line like the rest of the team during the national anthems and was in the team photo until he left the field.

Hegerberg was replaced before the start of the match Sophie Román Haug.

“It’s a shame, but he’s certainly made the right choice by not taking any risks,” Hegerberg’s mother and manager Gerd Stolsmo told the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRKfor.

Both NRK and the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang (VG) reported the team doctor Trygve Hunemon reported that Hegerberg’s departure was due to a groin injury.

Hunemo said that the star attacker felt something in his groin at the end of the warm-up after his last high-speed move.

“Shocking start for Norway”, Viaplay commentator Kasper Wikestad said about the situation according to VG.

The news is updated.

