Football World Cup | Jonna Andersson’s comforting gesture is receiving praise

Photos of Jonna Andersson consoling Maika Hamano are now spreading on social media.

When Sweden’s players celebrate victory over Japan and a place in the semi-finals of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, defender Jonna Andersson went to comfort his crying teammate from Hammarby, Maika Hamanoa. Andersson wrapped his arms around the Japanese Hamano and said comforting words.

The matter is reported by several Swedish media, among others Expressen. The case has also been widely noticed on social media.

“I was sad to see him sad. I know what this means to him and what an incredibly good player he is. I tried to cheer him up,” Andersson said.

“I hope that getting support was important to him. I tried to show that I care about him. He is a great person.”

Photos of Andersson and Hamano have now spread, especially on social media. Andersson also told what he said to Hamano.

“I said that he still has several championships ahead of him and that it is natural that he was sad and disappointed.”