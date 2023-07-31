Monday, July 31, 2023
Football World Cup | Japan, who played in a frenzy, crushed Spain

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football World Cup | Japan, who played in a frenzy, crushed Spain

Sport|Football World Cup

Japan signed up for the tournament with a convincing 4-0 win over Spain.

Japan organized quite a ecstatic drama at the Women’s World Cup and moved to the top of the tournament’s goal statistics with 11 goals.

Japan finished with no less than three goals against Spain in the opening period of the match played in Wellington.

Japan head coach Futoshi Ikeda the tactic worked brilliantly. The focus on the midfield held back Barcelona’s star players Alexia Putellas and As a fence Bonmat enough.

Japan took a 3-0 lead to top the tournament scoring charts (4 goals) Hinata Miyazawa with two perfect hits and Riko Ueki with one goal. Spain was rattled, especially with Japan’s quick counterattacks.

The second period progressed more evenly. However, Japan scored one more goal when Mina Tanaka scored his team’s 4–0 hit.

Spain captain Ivana Andres was sidelined for the match due to injury.

News agency According to AFP, the top match of the tournament was watched by 20,957 spectators in Wellington.

Japan and Spain have met four times before, of which Spain has won each one.

With the win, Japan took the victory in the C initial group. Spain also advanced despite the defeat.

Japan will face Norway in the top 16 playoffs. Spain measures Switzerland’s skills.

