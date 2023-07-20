Football World Cup | Jacqui Hand, who plays in Finland, shone in the opening of the World Cup – a teammate tells what kind of person she is

In the national representing Åland United playing in the league Jacqueline “Jacqui” Hand played a prominent role in the opening match of the Women’s World Cup.

The 24-year-old Hand scored the first goal of the entire tournament with his well-timed cross from the right wing and Hannah Wilkinson continued past the ball Aurora Mikalsen’s.

New Zealand built their goal, which was the only goal of the opening match and gave the country a historic victory, in the same way that Åland United tries to play.

“We have trained for exactly that type of game situation, where a pass would be played and a one-on-one situation”, Handi’s teammate Aada Törrönen told.

The situation that led to the goal started with New Zealand’s goal kick, which the defender Katie Bowen opened for the defender on the right wing to Catherine Joan Bott.

Bott continued the ball straight out of the air with a touch of his right foot to his side Indiah-Paige to Rileywho in turn continued to quickly stand up to Hand.

“The goal is to get the ball to the edge,” Törrönen said.

Jacqui Hand (left) delivered a low cross into the goal after defeating Mathilde Harviken in the singles match. Hannah Wilkinson scored a historic goal for New Zealand in the situation.

Hand took off into a vertical run faster than the one shadowing him Mathilde Harvikenleft the Norwegian full-back behind and was able to center the ball into the penalty area.

“Jacqui’s challenge and how she overcame it [puolustajasta] and the way he passed after that is exactly what we’ve been looking for in training,” Törrönen said.

“We were really excited when that goal came like that. And also through Jacqui.”

The hit at the beginning of the second half in the 48th minute ended up being the only one of the match. New Zealand Ria Percival shot a penalty kick over the top bar at the end of the match.

New Zealand is playing in the Women’s World Cup for the sixth time, and the country had not won a match in the previous five games.

It had lost 12 of its previous World Cup games and drawn three.

In the previous World Cup, played in 2019, New Zealand did not even score a goal themselves – its only hit came from Cameroon Marie-Aurelle Awonan own goal.

In her World Cup debut, Jacqui Hand made it to the special guard of Norway’s defense. He fought, among others, against Tuva Hansen (left). Hansen got the closest of the Norwegians to the goal, but shot over the crossbar.

To Åland Hand, who moved for the 2022 season, did not plan to move to Finland. The striker, who moved from the United States to Europe, was supposed to play in England.

Hand hit seven times in 17 games in the National League last summer. This season, the net has swung as many times in only nine matches.

“Jacqui is a really good team player, a friend to everyone and such a fun person,” Törrönen characterized his fellow attacker.

“He is also relaxed and really encouraging as a player. Jacqui is really positive towards others, doesn’t yell at others or anything like that and always manages to cheer others up on the field.”

Having learned football in Kajaani, Törrönen ended up in Mariehamn via Oulu and Kuopio. He moved to Åland United like Hand for last season.

“I do like to play with Jacqui as a top pair or when he is on the wing. He sees [pelin] well and is a high-quality player.”

Thea Bjelde (left) tried to steal the ball from Jacqui Hand.

His big brothers Hand, who followed him to the soccer fields, made his debut at the World Cup in his hometown of Auckland. A place in the home games was a dream come true for the striker.

“He announced it quite quietly in a way. Didn’t shout about it [paikasta]but you could see from Jacqui that he was really satisfied and excited about it,” Törrönen said.

Hand is the only player from the National League selected for the World Cup. According to Törrönen, the striker’s place in the competition is a really big deal for the whole series.

“And when he’s from our team, it’s even more extra for us. It’s really different to watch these games just because Jacqui is there.”

“It’s really great that a player from the Finnish league plays there,” Törrönen added.

Handi’s performances were watched by 42,137 spectators on site, which is the New Zealand Football Association’s by the largest number of spectators at a football match in the country’s history.

Jacqui Hand (right) won the header from Julie Blakstad.

Historical the victory was overshadowed by great sadness, which was tangibly visible in the stadium after the record crowd fell silent to remember the victims of the early morning attack.

Two bystanders were killed after a gunman attacked a building in downtown Auckland with a pump-action shotgun. The shooter was also killed.

The incident happened near the hotel of the Norwegian team, Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang (VG) told. Captain Maren Mjelde told the magazine about his mood when he went to breakfast.

“Everyone probably woke up pretty quickly when the helicopter hovered outside the window and a large number of emergency vehicles arrived,” he said.

At first, the players did not know what was going on, but found out about the events through television and local media.

“We felt safe the whole time. Fifa has good security arrangements at the hotel, and our team has its own security manager. We are preparing for the game normally,” Mjelde said.

The Norwegians got the closest to the goal Tuva Hansenwho fired a shot past the New Zealand goalkeeper into the top bar in the 81st minute by Victoria Esson fingers sweating.