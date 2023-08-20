Football World Cup | “I’ve been hurt deeply” – Spain will play in the World Cup final, despite the deep differences in the team

Spain’s head coach Jorge Vilda and the rest of the coaching staff have been accused of inappropriate training methods, among other things. Due to problems, some of Spain’s stars did not go to the World Cup.

When final whistle sounded on Tuesday at Eden Park in Auckland, Spain’s players were wildly fanning themselves. The country had just beaten Sweden and reached the final match of the Women’s Soccer World Cup for the first time.

While the Spaniards hugged each other on the pitch, one notable figure was conspicuous by his absence.

Spain head coach Jorge Vilda followed the celebration from the side of the field for several minutes before he joined the players.

Vilda’s protectors have assured the summer at the World Cup. Apart from the loss to Japan in the opening group, Spain’s tournament has been one win. The country has scored 17 goals and conceded seven in six matches.

Last fall, Aitana Bonmatí was among 15 Spanish players who announced that they would refuse to play if the problems in the national team were not fixed.

After losing 0–4 to Japan in the last match of their initial group, Spain changed their goalkeeper. In the quarterfinals against Switzerland, he stepped between the posts of María “Misa” Rodríguez in exchange for Catalina Coll.

Since then, Spain have conceded only three goals, and Coll has been allowed to keep his place in the starting line-up.

At the offensive end among others, a midfielder who scored three goals Fence Bonmatí has done his best.

While Bonmatí and his partners shine on the field, there is excitement behind the scenes. Behind Spain’s success there are problems, because of which some Spaniards do not even want the country to win the World Cup.

Last September, 15 Spanish players refused to play as long as the internal problems of the national team were not fixed.

In addition Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso and Irene Paredes supported the protest but did not announce that they would refuse to play.

According to media reports, the players demanded the resignation of head coach Vilda, but they later denied that they had done so.

“ Some of the players said they were afraid for their mental health if they returned to the national team.

The Spanish Football Association was on Vilda’s side and the head coach refused to resign, so 15 players were left out of the national team in the fall.

Bonmatí was among those players. Finally, he Marion Caldentey and Ona Batlle nevertheless got into the race car.

Big ones names were still left out of the World Cup team. Among other things, a star defender María “Mapi” León and the goalkeeper Sandra Panos are not playing in the World Cup tournament.

“I cannot return to the national team if the situation does not change. Changes must be made. I’m not saying they don’t [Espanjan jalkapalloliitto ja maajoukkue] do them, but I don’t see any changes,” León said in an interview with the Catalan RAC1 radio channel in the spring.

The list of issues León and other players have shown is long.

the BBC according to which the players shared their concerns for the first time during last year’s European Championships. They were worried about, among other things, training methods, insufficient preparation and coaching decisions.

Spain reached the quarter-finals of the EC tournament, where they lost to England, who celebrated the European championship at the end of the tournament.

According to Spain head coach Jorge Vilda, the protest in September was “embarrassing”.

Spanish sports reporter Maria Tikas told the BBC last fall that Spain’s supporters and media believe that the country’s football association is not investing enough in women’s football.

The summer World Cup is the first prestigious tournament where Spain has progressed beyond the quarter-finals since Vilda began coaching the national team in 2015.

According to Tikas, weak success does not correspond to the level of the players. FC Barcelona, ​​which consists largely of Spanish national team players, has dominated the fields of both its home country and Europe last year.

“The players notice a lot of differences between club team and national team training. Many exercises are inappropriate,” said Tikas.

“ “You don’t have to be best friends to cooperate on the field.”

of The Athletic according to the players complained about the behavior of some members of the Spanish coaching staff.

The coaches had asked the players to keep their hotel room doors open before midnight and forced the players to show the contents of their shopping bags if they bought anything during national team camps.

September after the protest, Vilda seemed disappointed with her coaches.

“I have been deeply hurt. This is an unfair situation that no one deserves. I think this is a mockery,” said Vilda, according to the BBC.

“This mess is hurting Spanish football. It’s embarrassing,” he continued.

The situation has not been resolved by the World Cup, and the problems have been pushed aside during the tournament.

After the victory against Sweden, Vilda urged who have forgotten the Spaniards.

In Spain’s Ona Batlle’s opinion, players don’t need to be best friends if cooperation on the field works. Pictured is Batlle and Sweden’s Elin Rubensson.

Since only part of the competition team has supported the protest, there has been disagreement between the players. Many of the players had not spoken to each other for three weeks before the World Cup. That’s when they realized that they have to ignore the problems if they want to succeed on the field.

According to several players, the team’s atmosphere has improved in the World Cup.

“We all have the same goal: to win the World Cup or to go as far as possible. You don’t have to be best friends to cooperate on the field,” defender Ona Batlle described For The Athletic.

So far, the tactics described by Batlle have worked almost flawlessly.

On Sunday, we will see how much it is enough against the reigning European champions, England.

The World Cup final between Spain and England will be played on Sunday, August 20. at 13:00 Finnish time. Yle TV2 will show the match.