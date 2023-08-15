Football World Cup | In Sweden, after the defeat, hard talk started – the culprit was quickly named

In Sweden, people are wondering what happened in the decisive moment of the World Cup semi-final against Spain.

Swedish the women’s national soccer team’s dream of a world championship crumbled in Tuesday’s semi-final against Spain.

The last minutes of the match were full of drama. Sweden equalized the match in the 87th minute by Rebecka Blomqvist with a hit, but only a minute and a half later it rang again, and Spain took the place in the final with a score of 2–1.

In the Swedish media, the aftermath of the match started immediately. Towels were handed out for dozing off in a crucial place.

“This is so sad for Sweden. The equalizer was nicely done, a clinical finish from Blomqvist. But Sweden is such an experienced team that they shouldn’t concede a goal right after that. That’s what I’ll remember from this semi-final,” of SVT expert Hanna Marklund regretted.

The goalkeeper, who was considered one of the great heroes of the Swedish tournament, received his share of criticism Zecira Musovic.

Olga Carmona the shot from the edge of the penalty area flew through Musovic’s fingers and the top bar into the net.

the BBC broadcast expert Jonathan Pearce was definitely of the opinion that Musovic should have been in the path of the ball, says Expressen.

TV commentator for Viaplay Saga Fredriksson was on the same lines.

“Immediately after the goal, you have to be careful. You have to stay relaxed and perform better,” he said according to Expressen.

“It’s hard to say whether he should have blocked it or not, but he sees the ball all the way and it goes straight over him,” Frediksson’s colleague Johanna Frisk analyze.

Earlier in the tournament, Musovic was a strong bet when Sweden defeated the United States in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals.

Musovic, 27, made a whopping eleven saves during the game. The number was a new World Cup record for a goalkeeper who played a clean sheet.

Spain will face either Australia, playing in front of their home crowd, or the reigning European champion, England, in the final. Sweden will face the loser of the second semi-final match on Wednesday in the bronze medal match.

