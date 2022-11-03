BDuring the World Cup in Qatar, paid fans are supposed to spread good vibes on social media and at the opening ceremony. The sports show reported this on Thursday, citing a letter from the World Cup organizing committee to supporters who take part in the “Fan Leader Network” program.

Accordingly, the fans involved have the option of staying in Qatar until the end of the tournament at the expense of the host. Flights and accommodation are therefore included, and there should be pocket money equivalent to around 70 euros per day. Around 450 fans from 59 countries are involved.

Cheering for the camera

The fans have a “code of conduct” for this. The organizers would monitor the postings and may request changes or the deletion of a post.

Supporters from Germany should also take part in the campaign. At the request of the sports show, the German Football Association (DFB) said that it was aware of the organizing committee’s program but did not support it. Dutch fans had recently confirmed on the NOS TV channel that they would take part in the paid program.

According to the report, in addition to supporting the World Cup in social networks, the opening ceremony should also play a role in the program. According to this, 1,600 fans from all 32 participating teams should be seen cheering on television at the celebration.