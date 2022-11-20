Football World Cup | Fans complain about tent accommodation at the World Cup: “Days like hell”

A huge tent village has been built for fans coming to the World Cup in Qatar.

20.11. 18:45

Football The World Cup started on Sunday in Qatar, and the organization of the competition became a topic of conversation even before the opening kick. On Sunday, the traffic chaos and the accommodation for the fans were surprising.

The opening match of the World Cup will be played at Al Bayt Stadium, which attracts 60,000 spectators. It is located about 35 kilometers from Doha, the capital of Qatar. There was a huge traffic jam on the highway leading to the stadium before the opening of the World Cup and the following opening match.

The accommodation of fans in tent villages near the capital Doha has been talked about before, but on Sunday BBC interviewed the supporters who came to the place.

“It’s still a work in progress, during the day it’s like hell. It’s too hot in the desert”, Japanese Shogo Nakashima comment on your accommodation.

“I’m only here to sleep. By the way, I’m going to see the city, I don’t want to stay here.”

There are 1,800 tents in the area, each of which can accommodate two people. The construction work is by a BBC reporter Nesta McGregor’s is still in progress, and the sounds of work machines are constantly heard everywhere.

Mexico encouraging Pedro and Fatima stating that he paid about 175 pounds for the night, i.e. about 202 euros.

“This was not what we expected. Based on the pictures and the description, we expected a bit of quality,” commented Pedro.

The tents are made of thick plastic. They have two beds and a fan. There is a mat on top of the gravel.

“No one knows anything. The shops are closed, there is no drinking water here. This was definitely not what we paid for,” adds Fatima.

French Djamal paid 2,700 pounds for three weeks’ accommodation, i.e. about 3,111 euros. However, he is leaving the tent village.

“This was a bad experience. There is no shower soap, toothbrush or toothpaste here,” says Djamal, who thought he was staying at a hotel.