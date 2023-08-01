Lauren James paced England to a crushing victory over China.

English and Denmark progressed to the playoffs of the Women’s World Cup as expected.

England defeated China 6-1 in the final round of Group D in Adelaide on Tuesday. Denmark took a 2-0 victory over Haiti in Perth and took the second place in the group after England.

England, who won the European Championship last year, managed to score with a wide group, as five players got a taste of full hits. Lauren James scored the only two goals and assisted three more.

James started in the fourth minute Alessia Russo full hit and before half an hour is up By Lauren Hemp goal. James completed the 3-0 readings a few minutes before the break.

China’s Wang Shuang narrowed it down to 1-3 from the penalty spot at the beginning of the second half, but England didn’t give their opponent a chance to catch up. James soon scored a 4–1 goal and grounded Chloe Kelly’s full hit.

James was replaced from the field in the 81st minute.

Rachel Daly completed the 6-1 final six minutes before full time.

England won all their matches in the group stage.

Denmark suffered their only loss to England 0–1 and cemented the next place with a win over Haiti. Pernille Harder scored the lead goal in the 21st minute, and Sanne Troelsgaard doubled the lead in overtime.

In the group stage, China only beat Haiti, which remained scoreless and scoreless in the World Cup competitions played in Australia and New Zealand.

England will face Nigeria and Denmark will face Australia in the quarterfinals.