Football World Cup | Denmark beat China with a beautiful last-minute header

England opened the World Cup with a 1–0 victory over Haiti. Japan smoked Zambia with goals 5–0.

Football In the last match of the third day of the World Cup, Denmark beat China 1-0 in the most even match of the games so far.

The match was played without a goal until the 89th minute, until Denmark was substituted five minutes earlier Amalie Vangsgaard headed the winning goal from far behind the back of the Chinese goalkeeper.

Although Denmark controlled the ball throughout the match, China was able to control the game with its own defense. China forced Denmark to rethink its own tactics when it caught up with the Danish players more hungrily than expected. Both teams were able to try to score, but there were few dangerous scoring chances.

English was expected to beat Haiti with the biggest numbers in the opening match of the World Cup, but the pre-favorite of the match couldn’t get any wild final numbers.

However, England beat Haiti 1–0 in their opening match of the Games in Brisbane in a Group D game.

England surged through the game with their attacks towards the opponent’s goal. After less than half an hour of playing, it scored one goal when Georgia Stanway nailed the ball into the goal, scoring his team’s winning goal from the penalty kick.

Although England was on top of the game throughout the game, Haiti was not afraid to bravely seek an equalizing goal in the match. For example, in the 80th minute of the game, Haiti desperately tried to equalize, but England’s goalkeeper Mary Earps kept his level in the goal despite the great goal position. This is how England opened their tournament with a narrow victory.

In Group D, Denmark and England share the first place thanks to their opening victories, and China and Haiti are looking for opening points from their unfinished match on Friday.

Japan gave Zambia a ride, winning with dull numbers 5–0.

Two of the team’s goals from the land of the rising sun finished Hinata Miyazawa. More pökko in the nest were put in the goal net once by those who made them sing Mina Tanaka, Jun Endo and completed Japan’s crushing victory from the penalty kick in extra time Riko Ueki.