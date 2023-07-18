Football World Cup | Controversial video judgments will have a new, more human aspect at the World Cup

At the soccer World Cup starting on Thursday, the judges will explain to the stadium audience and TV viewers what has been decided with the help of the Var system and why.

Video refereeing has divided sports fans for as long as it has existed.

Some say that justice wins when everything is verifiable. Others feel that humanity suffers when at the top you always play on the borders of the rules.

In the video referee system of football, Varissa has been annoyed by the fact that the reason for the decisions has to be guessed.

The human referee steps up to the screen, makes his decision, and the game continues.

For the women’s World Championships in the sport, a new phase will be tested between the last two. In it, the judges explain to the stadium audience and TV viewers what has been decided and why.

“We want to increase the transparency and understanding of the referee’s decision”, FIFA’s Referee Officer, Italian Pierluigi Collina opened.

Only in Collina’s opinion, the minus is that the judges have to communicate the decisions in English, which is not easy for everyone under extreme pressure.

“The referees have been practicing here in Sydney using the sound reproduction equipment on the field and everything has gone well. We are very confident that the effects of the new tool will be very positive.”

The long extra time spoke volumes in the men’s games in the winter. It will continue to be used to eradicate time gambling.

New Zealand and Norway kick off the World Cup competitions on Thursday.

