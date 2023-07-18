Tuesday, July 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football World Cup | Controversial video judgments will have a new, more human aspect at the World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football World Cup | Controversial video judgments will have a new, more human aspect at the World Cup

Sport|Football World Cup

At the soccer World Cup starting on Thursday, the judges will explain to the stadium audience and TV viewers what has been decided with the help of the Var system and why.

Video refereeing has divided sports fans for as long as it has existed.

Some say that justice wins when everything is verifiable. Others feel that humanity suffers when at the top you always play on the borders of the rules.

In the video referee system of football, Varissa has been annoyed by the fact that the reason for the decisions has to be guessed.

The human referee steps up to the screen, makes his decision, and the game continues.

For the women’s World Championships in the sport, a new phase will be tested between the last two. In it, the judges explain to the stadium audience and TV viewers what has been decided and why.

See also  Ukraine Liveblog: Putin Claims 'Gazprom Will Fulfill Commitments'

“We want to increase the transparency and understanding of the referee’s decision”, FIFA’s Referee Officer, Italian Pierluigi Collina opened.

Only in Collina’s opinion, the minus is that the judges have to communicate the decisions in English, which is not easy for everyone under extreme pressure.

“The referees have been practicing here in Sydney using the sound reproduction equipment on the field and everything has gone well. We are very confident that the effects of the new tool will be very positive.”

The long extra time spoke volumes in the men’s games in the winter. It will continue to be used to eradicate time gambling.

New Zealand and Norway kick off the World Cup competitions on Thursday.

Read more: A radical change to the ranking rule – already in force at the Women’s World Cup

#Football #World #Cup #Controversial #video #judgments #human #aspect #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result