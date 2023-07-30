Football World Cup | Colombia surprised Germany in a thriller

Manuela Vanegas completed the winning goal in overtime.

Colombia surprised the big favorite with Germany’s goals 2–1 in the H group match of the Women’s World Cup in Sydney.

The end of the match was a real thriller. Colombia was close to victory already Linda Caicedon with a goal at the beginning of the second half, but wasted a couple of tasty chances in the match Alexandra Popp equalized with a penalty kick in the 89th minute.

Germany was still greedily looking for the lead goal, but Colombia got a corner kick in overtime, from which Manuela Vanegas completed the game-winning hit.

Having collected six points, Colombia leads the group. Germany and Morocco both have three points. South Korea is in the zero club. Earlier on Sunday, Morocco defeated South Korea 1-0.

In Thursday’s final round, Germany will face South Korea and Morocco will face Colombia. In their opening match, Germany crushed Morocco 6–0, and Colombia defeated South Korea 2–0.