Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Football World Cup | Colombia historically advanced to the World Cup quarter-finals

August 8, 2023
Sport|Football World Cup

Colombia beat Jamaica in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 1-0.

Colombia beat Jamaica 1–0 in the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup and advanced to the quarterfinals. Colombia will face England in the quarter-finals.

Catalina Usme scored the lead for Colombia in the 52nd minute, and Jamaica failed to equalize despite a good effort.

Colombia debuted at the World Cup level in 2011 and advanced to the quarterfinals in 2015. Four years ago, Colombia did not participate in the World Cup competitions. The country has already secured the best ranking in its World Cup history when it advanced to the top eight in the tournament to be played in Australia and New Zealand.

Jamaica debuted at the World Cup level in 2019 and was left in the first group at that time. Advancing to the quarterfinals is Jamaica’s best achievement.

Today the quarter-final between France and Morocco will also be played on Tuesday. The match starts at 14:00 Finnish time.

