Football World Cup boycott spreads in Norway – Clubs and fans put pressure on country’s football association to stay out of Qatar

The ill-treatment of migrant workers in Qatar has angered the Norwegian football team.

Norwegian football clubs and fans have recently taken a strong stance on human rights issues and put pressure on the country’s football leadership not to participate in the World Cup hosted by Qatar.

The British newspaper Guardian recently reported that as many as 6,500 migrant workers have died at Qatar’s construction sites as the oil state prepares for the fall 2022 World Cup.

Statistics show that an average of 12 workers have died each week since the International Football Association (FIFA) awarded the Games to the Gulf in December 2010.

The workers have been domiciled in India, Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Information has aroused outrage among supporters of the Norwegian national team, who have put pressure on the Norwegian Football Association not to participate in the World Cup qualifiers.

The protest came from supporters’ associations in Tromsø, Rosenborg, Vålerenga and Brann, but was soon joined by the Eliteserien clubs in Tromsø, Strømsgodset, Viking and Odd. Now there are already several clubs involved.

In order for the Norwegian Football Association (NFF) to decide on a boycott, a formal proposal must first be made. The clubs hope the Football Association will hold an extraordinary meeting to discuss only the boycott of Qatar.

The NFF discussed the topic on Monday. An extraordinary meeting will possibly be held next fall.

“We agree with the concerns that have arisen. The NFF expressed strong opposition to the 2010 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. We were and are very critical of the FIFA process, ”the union president Terje Svendsen stated on the union’s website in the bulletin.

On the other hand The NFF Board also points out that many other major championships are held in countries similar to Qatar and that Norwegian authorities and companies also have operations in Qatar.

Svedsen says commitment to an important issue is good, but he does not comment on whether a boycott is the right solution.

“Some believe that boycotting is the right tool, others believe that this is not the right tool to achieve the desired outcome.”