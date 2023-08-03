It started in the 41st minute The Orange Summer about the World Cup football. It was over in the 43rd minute. The next round of the Orange Lionesses against South Africa could be quite a nice match, was the conclusion, after which it was quickly switched to smoking Orange summer guest Jan Slagter. He regretted ever starting. Jack van Gelder, also a guest and former football commentator, has been smoking two cigars a day for 35 years. But he preferred to talk about Dutch elderly people. Old people were increasingly seen as a burden because they live in houses where others want to live. “First the asylum seekers, then the elderly,” he said. “At least gone, eh,” he clarified just to be sure.

The fact that the World Cup football is fairly sparse on TV is already apparent from the limited amount of commercials The Orange Summer, the talk show on SBS6 by Hélène Hendriks who goes through the sport with guests in the summer, made it very colorful. The press conference about the Johan Cruijff Scale with PSV coach Peter Bosz who had a “good feeling” and Rafael van der Vaart who had broken the padel record, were more interesting than the World Cup.

Missed opportunity. The interview with the South African top player Thembi Kgatlana at the NOS was more interesting in the few minutes that she spoke than anything Jack van Gelder could bring up on SBS6. While Kgatlana said that her team had made history by reaching the round of 16, that she was happy that she had stayed despite three of her relatives having died in recent weeks, Van Gelder commented that he thought it was great that anyone could see than the black football player Royston Drenthe could blush. At the NOS, Brazilian football icon Marta (37) said goodbye to football and said through her tears that she was happy that women’s football worldwide was doing so much better. In The Orange Summer Sander de Kramer was pages from one Playboy playing separately from each other.

Meanwhile, replays of Esmee Brugts’ brilliant goals flew by at the NOS, Wieke Kaptein (17) was introduced as the youngest player to ever make his debut for the Netherlands at a World Cup and the happy coach of Jamaica told that he had reached the round of 16. was not going to celebrate big: “I am not a big drinker, a few beers is enough.”

Putin and Trump

The analyzes at the NOS, now that it is almost clear which teams have reached the eighth finals, were good: the actions were central, the interviews were witty or the players said a lot in little time, the summaries of the games played that day matches were extensive and there was an explanation of the strengths and weaknesses of other teams. It remains striking, of course, that the analyzes are done by women, as if men who were able to express themselves about last year’s World Cup apparently now have no opinion about football. But that is peanuts compared to the commercial channels where the World Cup is not featured, hardly even in a talk show about the sports summer.

The Orange Summer preferred to consider Trump and whether it was a good idea that he could run again. Jack van Gelder had a political analysis that should bring clarity: no, it shouldn’t, but Trump had not yet been convicted. And there was always something in elections. Now took “Putin, Gorbachev and Yeltsin”. Jack was sure, ‘they didn’t have clean hands either’. The keeper of Italy did, because he had not stopped a back pass today. “That goalkeeper is a doorman in a nightclub”, Jack finally explained the football of that day, “she lets everything through.”