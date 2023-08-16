Football World Cup | As a child, Sarina Wiegman cut her hair short to blend in with the boys – that was the start of an almost invincible career

15.8. 17:00 | Updated 8:21 am

English had not won any of the prestigious women’s soccer tournaments until the Dutch Sarina Wiegman53, took over coaching responsibility from England.

Now the reigning European champion is two wins away from a second title within a year.

England, coached by Wiegman, will face Australia in the second semi-final match of the Women’s World Cup on Wednesday. The England team is full of top players, but Wiegman has turned them into a winning team.

When Wiegman was hired by the FA, the FA described him as “steely and a winner”.

The description has truth value. As a head coach, Wiegman has lost only one match in prestigious tournaments, and that happened four years ago, when he was the head coach of the Netherlands and experienced a defeat against the United States in the final of the World Cup tournament.

Prior to that, he had gone from win to win with Holland, during which time Holland won the 2017 Euro tournament. And with England, he has built a winning streak since the 2022 Euro tournament.

England was also convincing in the World Cup qualifiers, where they recorded only victories without conceding a goal.

Wiegman’s football career started in Holland in boys’ junior games. He cut his hair short to blend in. At the age of 13, she got into a real girls’ team for the first time.

Wiegman’s playing career later gave indications that he could become a good coach. He played 104 times in the national team and was the captain of the national team.

Women’s soccer did not have the same opportunities for players then as it does today, and Wiegman is forced to earn a living as a physical education teacher in addition to playing.

" "It all starts with creating an environment where there is trust and which is safe."

The realization that gave direction to Wiegman’s life came in the United States when he was playing for the University of North Carolina team.

“It was definitely a boost for me. When I came back to Holland, I thought that I would be happy if I could create something similar in Holland to the US. It took twenty years,” Wiegman said In an interview with The Guardian.

She has said in various interviews that she is grateful to be a part of women’s football at a time when women’s football is growing rapidly.

“I could never have imagined that we would be in the situation we are in now. There are still many steps to be taken, but much progress has been made. It’s amazing to be a part of the development,” said Wiegman In an interview with CNN before the World Cup tournament.

When Wiegman accepted the position of head coach of the England national team, he became more familiar with the English culture and took English lessons to better master the soccer language in English.

As a head coach, he has not only intervened in tactical matters, but also in the players’ mental readiness.

As Holland’s head coach, Wiegmanin built the players’ self-confidence, while previously the team focused mainly on thinking about the opponents’ strengths.

England head coach Sarina Wiegman gave instructions to Rachel Daly during the match against Colombia.

According to Wiegman, he had to change the way the players viewed themselves.

England national team players have said that Wiegman has given similar speeches to them as well.

Wiegman has toldthat his coaching work starts with establishing a connection.

“When you establish a connection, you can start a conversation where you learn more about the player. Then there is the soccer plan, followed by strategies and drills. Then we go on the pitch and I hope the players start working towards a plan that everyone agrees on and take responsibility. Everyone knows their job, but then they can make their own choices and accept mistakes.”

“It all starts with creating an environment where there is trust and which is safe.”

According to Wiegman, establishing a connection is important for getting to know the players, which in turn makes it easier to coach each player individually.

" "He is credible, convincing, manages the public, knows how to release the team, even if the pressure is enormous."

English after winning the European championship, Wiegman proudly watched how the English players wanted to change the world of sports in the same way as he himself did in Holland.

England’s national team players are calling on the prime ministerial candidates to commit to providing equal sports opportunities for both girls and boys in schools. The English government has answered the call and is committed to equality.

“I am really proud of their social responsibility. It’s powerful and they express themselves really well. They had prepared for their opportunity a day after the EC final. They really want to make a positive impact on society,” Wiegman said.

Former Dutch national team player Leonne Stentler is sure that Wiegman is a top coach who would easily succeed as a coach in men’s soccer as well.

“He is credible, convincing, manages the public, knows how to release the team, even if the pressure is enormous. It’s no different than how coaches, like Louis van Gaal works”, Stentler said.

In 2001, Louis van Gaal presented Sarina Wiegman with an award for being the first Dutch female or male player to reach the milestone of 100 caps.

Sixteen years later, Van Gaal was once again handing the prize to Wiegman when she received the FIFA Women’s Coach of the Year award.

Wiegman has won the same award three times now, and there will be more to come if England win their first Women’s World Cup.

World Cup semi-final match between Australia and England on Wednesday at 13:00 Finnish time. YLE TV2 will show the match.

Sarina Wiegman has been successful as a player and coach.

